APPSC SI Recruitment Notification 2020 Released, Application Window Started For 123 Posts

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has recently released an official APPSC SI recruitment notification 2020. This APPSC SI recruitment notification 2020 is for the posts Sub Inspector (Civil & IRB) Group B (Non-Gazetted). There are a total of 123 posts on offer in the APPSC SI vacancy.

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications for these posts through the APPSC SI notification. Interested and eligible candidates can now go to the official website of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) at www.appsc.gov.in and apply for the APPSC SI vacancy. Here is everything you need to know about it.

APPSC SI recruitment notification 2020

The interested and eligible candidates are advised to read all the eligibility criteria carefully as mentioned on the APPSC SI recruitment notification 2020 before applying. The candidates can now apply in the APPSC SI 2020 recruitment by going to the official website. The last date to apply as mentioned on the APPSC SI recruitment notification 2020 is November 6, 2020, till 4 PM. The candidates are required to pay the fee of ₹100 for APST and ₹150 for all other candidates through online mode. Here is a look at the details of APPSC SI vacancy as mentioned in the APPSC SI recruitment notification 2020.

Also Read | NEET SS Result 2020 Not Announced Yet, Result Date Likely To Be Postponed

APPSC SI vacancy details

Sub Inspector (Civil Police) – 120 posts

Sub Inspector (IRBn) – 3 posts

Total posts – 123

Also Read | JEE Advanced 2020: Almost 98% Candidates Allotted Top 3 Preferred Exam Cities

Age Limit

A candidate should be a minimum of 21 years of age. The upper limit as mentioned in the APPSC SI notification is 26 years of age as on November 6, 2020.

Also Read | NEET SS Result 2020 Expected To Be Declared On September 25; Read More

Also Read | KEAM 2020: KEAM Rank List Of Engineering And Pharmacy Released At 'cee.kerala.gov.in'

Method of selection

The eligible candidates will have to undergo Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test before appearing in the written examination. The written examination will be followed by a medical test and viva-voce/interview round.

See the official APPSC SI notification HERE

The APPSC notification also mentioned that candidates should apply online well in advance without waiting for the last date to submission of online application. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the interview round can be conducted in a blended mode of offline and online if required.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) at www.appsc.gov.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the APPSC SI notification.

(Photo: Shutterstock)