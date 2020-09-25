NEET SS Result 2020 Not Announced Yet, Result Date Likely To Be Postponed

The National Board of Examinations, NBE has not yet declared the NEET SS result. According to the official NEET SS information brochure, the NEET SS result was to be declared by today on September 25, 2020. However, the NEET SS result has not yet announced by the National Board of Examinations, NBE.

Candidates have been eagerly waiting for their NEET SS result since morning but were left disappointed. For all the people who are curious to know about the NEET SSS result date, here is everything you need to know about it.

NEET SS result date

The NEET SS result date was supposed to be today. The National Board of Examinations, NBE has not yet released an official notice regarding the postponement of NEET SS result 2020. Candidates will have to wait for further updates about the NEET SS result date from the board.

Once declared, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to super speciality courses result can be accessed at the official websites at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. Those candidates who had appeared in the NEET SS 2020 can go to these official websites and download their NEET SS result.

The NEET SS 2020 was held this month on September 15, 2020. Those candidates clearing their NEET SS result 2020 will be eligible for admissions in courses like DM, MCh and DNB super speciality courses. To qualify, a candidate must score 50 percentile or above in their NEET SS result 2020. This cutoff is irrespective of the category of any candidate. The NEET SS result 202 0is valid only for this academic year and candidates can access their result once declared by using their NBE ID and password.

How to download NEET SS result 2020 once declared?

Go to the official website of the National Board of Examinations at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

On the homepage, look for the link of NEET SS result 2020 and click on it.

Enter the required credentials like roll number, password and other details asked on the website.

Cross-check all the details once before logging in.

Your NEET SS result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the NEET SS result 2020 and take a printout of it for future use.

The result or the update regarding the NEET SSS result date can be expected any time by the board. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the National Board of Examinations to know about all the latest updates and NEET news related to the NEET SS result date. For updates regarding NEET 2020 candidates should check ntaneet.nic.in.

