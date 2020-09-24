NEET SS Result 2020 Expected To Be Declared On September 25; Read More

The National Board of Examinations, NBE is likely to declare the NEET SS result 2020. The NEET SS result date is expected to be on September 25, 2020, i.e. tomorrow. The NEET 2020 result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to super speciality courses will be declared on the official websites at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The candidates who had appeared in the NEET SS 2020 can check their NEET SS result 2020 once declared on the above-mentioned websites.

The NEET SS 2020 was held this month on September 15, 2020. Those candidates who will be clearing their NEET SS result 2020 will be eligible for admissions in courses like DM, MCh and DNB super speciality courses. For all the people who are wondering about the NEET SS result 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

Neet SS result 2020

For a candidate to qualify in the examination, the score should be above the NEET SS 2020 cutoff. Irrespective of their categories, candidates need to score 50 percentile or above in the NEET SS result 2020 to be declared as qualified. The candidates can download their NEET 2020 result from the official websites by using their applicant login of NBE ID and password.

The board will also be declaring a speciality wise merit list along with the NEET 20020 result. The NEET SS result 2020 is valid only for the academic year of 2020-21. After the NEET SS result 2020, qualified candidates will be invited for the counselling process by the board. Candidates will be allotted colleges based on their merit. Here is a look at the simple steps to download NEET SS result 2020 once declared on the official websites.

How to download NEET SS result 2020 once declared?

Go to the official website of the National Board of Examinations at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

On the homepage, look for the link of NEET SS result 2020 and click on it.

Enter the required credentials like roll number, password and other details asked on the website.

Cross-check all the details once before logging in.

Your NEET SS result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the NEET SS result 2020 and take a printout of it for future use.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the National Board of Examinations to know about all the latest updates and news related to the NEET SS result date.

Promo Image Credits: Shutterstock