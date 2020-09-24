KEAM 2020: KEAM Rank List Of Engineering And Pharmacy Released At 'cee.kerala.gov.in'

State Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel today released the KEAM rank list 2020. The Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical KEAM 2020 rank list was declared on the official website of the KEAM 2020. Candidates can now visit the official website of the KEAM 2020 at cee.kerala.gov.in to see the KEAM result 2020. However, the KEAM rank list 2020 for architecture is not released yet and will be announced later. For all the people who are curious to know about the KEAM 2020 and KEAM rank list 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

The KEAM 2020 entrance examination was conducted at 342 venues in all the 14 Revenue Districts centres of the state, in New Delhi, Mumbai and in Dubai. A total of 71,742 candidates had appeared in the engineering entrance examination. Out of which 56,599 qualified and 53,236 were included in the KEAM rank list 2020. For the pharmacy entrance examination, 54,837 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 47,081 were included in the rank list. The Engineering KEAM rank list 2020 has seen the dominance of male candidates with 87 candidates in the top 100 ranks. On the other hand, KEAM rank list 2020 for Pharmacy has seen 58 female candidates and 42 male candidates in the top 100.

In the engineering section, Varun K S from Kottayam has topped the KEAM rank list with a score of 593.6776. The Pharmacy section of KEAM result 2020 is topped by Akshay K Muraleedharan from Thrissur with a score of 469.0909. KEAM 2020 is a state-level entrance examination which is conducted by the education department of Kerala for admissions in various colleges. Students were waiting for their KEAM result 2020 since July. Here is a look at how to check KEAM rank list 2020 from the official website of the KEAM 2020.

Go to the official website of the KEAM 2020 at cee.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the candidate portal link.

Login using the application number, password and access code.

Cross-check the details and click on login.

The KEAM 2020 rank list will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of KEAM 2020 at cee.kerala.gov.in to know about all the latest updates and details regarding the KEAM result 2020.

