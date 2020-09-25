JEE Advanced 2020: Almost 98% Candidates Allotted Top 3 Preferred Exam Cities

JEE Advanced 2020 is scheduled to take place this Sunday on September 27, 2020. The examination will be conducted in 222 cities and 1000 JEE Advanced exam centres all over India. The organising institute IIT Delhi recently released an official statement and mentioned that a total of 97.94% of candidates have been allocated examination centres in their top three choices of examination cities. Here is everything you need to know about it.

JEE Advanced examination centre news

According to the official statement by IIT Delhi, a total of 1,60,831 candidates have registered for the JEE Advanced 2020 after qualifying in the JEE Main 2020. Of the total candidates, 1,55,511 candidates have paid their registration fees. 97.94% of these candidates have been allocated examination cities, which fall under the top three choices they had made during the registration. The rest candidates, i.e. 2.06% have also been allocated examination cities. They have been allocated examination cities which are under the eight choices they have made during the registration. All the PwD candidates irrespective of their payments of fees have been allocated their first choice of examination city for JEE Advanced 2020.

A total of 5320 candidates have not paid their fees and it is unclear if they will appear in the JEE Advanced or not. However, over 62% of such candidates have also been allocated examination cities of their top three preferences. Only 991 candidates of the total 1,60,831 registered candidates have been allocated centres out of their 8 selected choices. These candidates are the ones who have not submitted their fee at the time of the registration. On the basis of the past data, it is assumed that they won’t be appearing for the examination.

The official statement read as, “The shortage of nodes in some regions resulted in the allocation of examination cities beyond top three choices and that too only for a small fraction of the candidates.” “The examination cities to the candidates have been finally allocated completely randomly, based on an advanced algorithm, to achieve the most efficient distribution. The algorithm also takes note of the fact that these are challenging times because of COVID-19 and physical distancing needs to be maintained at each centre to ensure their safety.” the statement added.

JEE Advanced 2020

JEE Advanced exam date - September 27, 2020

JEE Advanced exam time

Paper 1 - 9 AM to 12 PM

Paper 2 - 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM

JEE Advanced admit card can be downloaded through the official website of the JEE advanced 2020. It is mandatory to carry JEE Advanced admit card while appearing for the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the JEE Advanced to know about all the latest updates and news related to the exam.

Image Credits: Shutterstock