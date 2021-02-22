APSET 2020 Result Declared On Apset.net.in, See How To Check The Results Here

The Andhra Pradesh University has declared the results of the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test for the candidates. The students were eagerly waiting for their AAPSET 2020 results since their examination. The long wait is now finally over and the candidates who had appeared for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test can check their results. The APSET 2020 result is declared on the official website of the APSET exam at apset.net.in. For all the people who are wondering about the APSET 2020 result, here is everything you need to know about it.

APSET 2020 result details

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam had conducted the APSET exam on behalf of the Government of Andhra Pradesh on 20th December 2020. The exam was conducted in 30 subjects as approved by the UGC New Delhi. A total of 26527 candidates had appeared in the examination. The APSET exam is conducted for the recruitment and promotions of Lecturers or Assistant Professors in the Universities and Degree Colleges.

For the direct link to check APSET 2020 result, click HERE

6% of the appeared candidates who appear in all three papers should be declared qualified for Eligibility for Assistant Professor /Lecturer. The 6% of candidates would be distributed in various categories of the reservation policy of the concerned State Government. The university had earlier released the provisional answer key for the APSET exam in December 2020. The result consists of the APSET hall ticket number of candidates who have provisionally qualified through the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test. The university has also released the cut off marks for APSET 2020. Click HERE to check the cut off marks of APSET 2020. Here is a look at how to check the APSET 2020 result from the official website.

How to check the APSET 2020 result?

Go to the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test at apset.net.in.

On the homepage, click on the flashing link for the results which reads as, “Result – APSET 2020”

You will be redirected to a new webpage. Click on the link that read as, “Click Here to View APSET 2020 Result”

You will be redirected to the PDF for the APSET 2020 result.

Check for your result by finding your APSET hall ticket number.

Download the APSET 2020 result for your future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test at apset.net.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the APSET 2020.

