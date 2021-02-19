OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's How To Download It

Quick links:
Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021. The admit card released is for the examination of Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian 2017. The Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the admit cards on the official website of the commission at ossc.gov.in. The OSSC Mains Admit Card download can be done now from the above-mentioned website. Those candidates who have registered themselves for the mains exam and are all set to appear can now download them from the website.
The main written examination for the post of Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian 2017 will be conducted on February 28, 2021. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test mode at different centres of Bhubaneshwar. The exam will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11 am. The composite paper will consist of Odia language, General English, General Studies and Library & Information Science. The reporting time of candidates is at 8 am on the day of examination. The OSSC Assistant Junior Admit Card download can be downloaded till February 27, 2021.
Also Read | IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021 Released, Get Direct Link Here; Exam On Feb 20, 21 & 22
Also Read | CBSE Admit Card 2021 For Assistant Secretary And Analyst Interview Released
To download the OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021, one needs to provide their user ID and password. The candidates are advised to appear in the mock test in the dummy questions before the date of examination. The OSSC Assistant Junior Admit Card will have all the important details like the exam date, time and venue of the exam. Here is a look at the step-by-step guide to download the OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 from the official website.
Also Read | Kerala SSLC Exam: Admit Card For SSLC Exam To Be Released On March 10
Also Read | OPSC AEE Admit Card 2021 Released At Opsc.gov.in, See How To Download Here