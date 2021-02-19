OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's How To Download It

Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021. The admit card released is for the examination of Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian 2017. The Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the admit cards on the official website of the commission at ossc.gov.in. The OSSC Mains Admit Card download can be done now from the above-mentioned website. Those candidates who have registered themselves for the mains exam and are all set to appear can now download them from the website.

OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021

The main written examination for the post of Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian 2017 will be conducted on February 28, 2021. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test mode at different centres of Bhubaneshwar. The exam will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11 am. The composite paper will consist of Odia language, General English, General Studies and Library & Information Science. The reporting time of candidates is at 8 am on the day of examination. The OSSC Assistant Junior Admit Card download can be downloaded till February 27, 2021.

For the direct link to download OSSC Mains Admit Card, click HERE

To download the OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021, one needs to provide their user ID and password. The candidates are advised to appear in the mock test in the dummy questions before the date of examination. The OSSC Assistant Junior Admit Card will have all the important details like the exam date, time and venue of the exam. Here is a look at the step-by-step guide to download the OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 from the official website.

How to download OSSC Mains Admit Card?

Go to the official website of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission at ossc.gov.in.

Click on the New Application tab blinking under the new candidates' corner on the homepage of the website.

You will be redirected to a new page. Scroll down and look for Advertisement No. 4488/OSSC dated December 30, 2017, for the post of Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian – 2017

Click on the link “For Registered User Login” available on the corresponding right side.

Enter your correct user ID and password to login into the system and download the OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021.

Take a printout of it for future use.

