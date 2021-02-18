OPSC AEE Admit Card 2021 Released At Opsc.gov.in, See How To Download Here

Odisha Public Service Commission has released the OPSC AEE admit card 2021 for the candidates. The admit card is for the written examination for the post of Asst Executive Engineer (Electrical). The OPSC AEE admit card 2021 is now available for download at the official website of the Odisha Public Service Commission at opsc.gov.in. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the written examination of Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) post can now go to the above-mentioned website and download their OPSC AEE admit card 2021. For all the people who are still confused about the OPSC AEE admit card 2021 and how to do the OPSC AEE admit card download, here is everything you need to know about it.

OPSC AEE admit card 2021

The written examination for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) under the Department of Energy will be conducted on February 28, 2021. The examination will be conducted at 16 examination centres on Sunday of 3 zones in the state. 10 examination centres are of Bhubaneshwar, 4 of Cuttack and 2 from Sambalpur zone. The exam will be held in two sessions. Paper-I will be held in the morning session of 9 AM to 12 PM and Paper-II will be held in the second session from 2 PM to 5 PM.

For the direct link to download the OPSC admit card, click HERE

Along with the OPSC admit card, the commission has also released a pdf of the list of candidates who are admitted for the written examination. Details about the examination centre are also mentioned in the pdf. Candidates are advised to check for their names and look at the details of their examination centre from the pdf. The OPSC admit card for the exam can be downloaded by providing the registration number and date of birth of the candidate. Here is a look at how to download the OPSC AEE admit card 2021.

How to do the OPSC AEE admit card download

Go to the official website of the Odisha Public Service Commission at opsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the What's New Section.

Click on the ‘click to download’ option in front of the “Download Admission Certificate & Instructions to Candidates for Written Examination for Recruitment to the post of Asst. Executive Engineer(Electrical) (Advt. No. 10 of 19/20)”

You will be redirected to a new page. Enter the required details like registration number and date of birth and click on submit.

Your OPSC AEE admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of it for future use.

Image Credits: Shutterstock