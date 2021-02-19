BSSS Recruitment 2021: Applications Begin For 20 Medical Officer Posts

Bihar Swasthya Suraksha Samiti has released an official notification for the BSSS recruitment 2021. The official BSSS notification released is for the posts of Medical officer at the State level. The interested candidates can now go to the official website of Bihar Swasthya Suraksha Samiti at statehealthsocietybihar.org and check the notification for the BSSS MO recruitment.

Also Read | SSC CGL Tier 2 Result Expected To Be Released On Saturday, February 20

Also Read | UPPSC PCS Result 2019 Toppers List: Vishal Saraswat Tops The Exam; See Full List Here

BSSS Recruitment 2021

The BSSS Recruitment 2021 for the Medical Officers has started from today, February 19 at statehealthsocietybihar.org. A total of 20 posts are on offer in the BSSS MO recruitment. The last date to submit the online applications is March 15, 2021. The BSSS vacancy for the Medical Officers post is on a contractual basis. It will be initially for three years. A monthly salary of Rs 65,000 will be given to selected candidates. The candidate should have an MBBS Degree from a recognised university or institution with one year of compulsory rotating internship.

The candidate should also be registered under the Medical Council of India/State council of Bihar. The minimum age limit of the candidate is 21 years of age and the maximum age limit for the unreserved category is 37 years of age. After the applications are submitted by the candidates, a provisional merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in MBBS and a total number of experience in years.

Also Read | OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's How To Download It

See the official BSSS Notification HERE

Also Read | OPSC AEE Admit Card 2021 Released At Opsc.gov.in, See How To Download Here

70 per cent of weightage will be given for the score obtained in MBBS and 30 per cent weightage will be for the experience of a candidate. For the important details about the recruitment, the candidate is advised to go to the statehealthsocietybihar.org and read the detailed advertisement about the recruitment carefully. The applications will be accepted only through online methods and no other mode of application will be entertained. The online application process will consist of the following steps.

Registration/login

Personal, educational and experience details

Uploading of qualification certificates, mark sheets, Experience certificates, photograph, signature and ID proof etc.

Payment and final submission

Generation and printing of registration slip.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Bihar Swasthya Suraksha Samiti at statehealthsocietybihar.org to know about all the latest updates and news related to the BSSS vacancy.

Image Credits: Shutterstock