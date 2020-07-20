Army Recruitment 2020: AFMS SSC Medical Officer Forms Out Now On 'amcsscentry.gov.in'

Quick links:
Armed Forces Medical Services or AFMS has declared several vacancies in the medical wing for Short Service Commissions. The Army recruitment 2020 notice revealed that the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post of a medical officer under SSC. The online link for the same is amcsscentry.gov.in. For anyone willing to undergo the selection process, the first step is form filling, followed by medical tests and personal interviews. The first step of form filling can be done before Augusts 26 as it is the last date for Army recruitment 2020.
The AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment is for applicants who have cleared MBBS in a minimum of two attempts. In AFMS SSC 2020 there are 300 vacancies for the post of the medical officer, however, 30 out of all is reserved for female candidates. As per the notification shared by the AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment board, the shortlisted candidate will be called for an interview. The interview medical officer for army recruitment 2020 will be held in the Army Hospital (R&R) in the Delhi Cantonment area.
