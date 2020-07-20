Army Recruitment 2020: AFMS SSC Medical Officer Forms Out Now On 'amcsscentry.gov.in'

Armed Forces Medical Services or AFMS has declared several vacancies in the medical wing for Short Service Commissions. The Army recruitment 2020 notice revealed that the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post of a medical officer under SSC. The online link for the same is amcsscentry.gov.in. For anyone willing to undergo the selection process, the first step is form filling, followed by medical tests and personal interviews. The first step of form filling can be done before Augusts 26 as it is the last date for Army recruitment 2020.

AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment notification out now

The AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment is for applicants who have cleared MBBS in a minimum of two attempts. In AFMS SSC 2020 there are 300 vacancies for the post of the medical officer, however, 30 out of all is reserved for female candidates. As per the notification shared by the AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment board, the shortlisted candidate will be called for an interview. The interview medical officer for army recruitment 2020 will be held in the Army Hospital (R&R) in the Delhi Cantonment area.

AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment specifications and eligibility criteria-

The ideal qualification for the AFMS SSC medical officer recruitment post is a postgraduate degree or diploma under state recognised authorities like State Medical Council/MCI/NBE. One with permanent registration from State Medical Council/MCI can also apply.

The age of the applicant must be capped at 45 years as per December 31, 2020.

The interview will be held in the month of September at Army Hospital (R&R).

There is an application fee of ₹200.

Under the official notification, the minimum salary is starting from ₹61,300 per month.

Log in to the official website to complete formalities- link- amcsscentry.gov.in

Here is the list of documents needed for the process of AFMS SSC 2020 under Indian Army Recruitment-

Passport-sized photo Aadhaar card MBBS final part I and II attempt certificates NCC certificate Passport, if the candidate is a foreign graduate attestation from a competent authority is mandatory in triplicate. Internship completion certificate Permanent medical registration certificate MBBS/ PG degree certificate

