ASRLMS Admit Card 2020 For Block Project Manager And Other Exams Released

Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission Society, ASRLMS recently released the ASRLMS admit card 2020 for the candidates yesterday on October 19, 2020. This ASRLMS admit card 2020 is for the written examination of Block Coordinator (Post Code 326), Block Coordinator (Organic Farming) (Post Code - 410), Block Coordinator (Forward Linkage) (Post Code - 411), District Functional Expert (Post Code - 323), Block Project Manager (Post Code - 323) and District Functional Expert (Non-Farm) (Post Code - 409). For all the people who are wondering about the ASRLMS admit card 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

ASRLMS Admit card 2020

The candidates who had applied for the above-mentioned exams for ASRLMS recruitment 2020 can now go to the official website of the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission Society, ASRLMS at asrlms.assam.gov.in to do the ASRLMS admit card download. Candidates can download ASRLMS admit card 2020 by using their details like application no., date of birth and mobile number. The ASRLMS recruitment 2020 examination will be starting from November 1, 2020. The exams will be conducted in the morning and afternoon sessions.

Also Read | SSC JE Admit Card Released; Staff Selection Commission's Junior Engineer Exam On Oct 27

See the direct link of ASRLMS Admit card download HERE

Also Read | DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card For Tier-2 Exam Released, Here Is How To Download At Drdo.gov.in

The reporting time of the morning session is 9 AM and the exam will be held from 10.30 AM to 12 noon. The reporting time of afternoon session is 1 PM and the exam will be held from The exam for Block Coordinator will be held on November 1, 2020. The examination for District Functional Expert and Block Project Manager will be conducted on November 8, 2020. The written examination for the post of Project Assistant and Project Manager will be held on November 29, 2020, while the Project Executive and District Project Manager will be conducted on November 30, 2020. The ASRLMS admit card 2020 for the exams which are scheduled to take place on November 29 and 30 will be released on November 12, 2020, at 12 noon onwards.

Also Read | UPPSC Admit Card 2020: ACF RFO (Mains) Admit Card Released; Here’s How To Download

Also Read | UPSC CMS 2020: UPSC CMS Admit Card Out Now At ‘upsc.gov.in’; Know Steps To Download

ASRLMS recruitment 2020

The ASRLMS admit card 2020 will be having details about the candidate and the details of the venue for each candidate. ASRLMS written test for these various post will be consisting of objective type multiple-choice questions. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission Society, ASRLMS at asrlms.assam.gov.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the ASRLMS admit card download and ASRLMS recruitment 2020.

Image Credits: Shutterstock