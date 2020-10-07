UPSC CMS 2020: UPSC CMS Admit Card Out Now At ‘upsc.gov.in’; Know Steps To Download

Union Public Service Commission or the UPSC 2020 have initiated the UPSC CMS admit card download since Tuesday. This is for the Combined Medical Services Examination 2020. Those who have registered for the UPSC CMS exam must head to the official website for the UPSC CMS admit card download.

All about UPSC CMS 2020

A candidate can access the UPSC CMS 2020 if he or she has registered themselves for the examinations. At this point, no new registrations will be entertained. The last dates for registrations were August 18, 2020. Candidates must log in to the official website to download the CMS admit card. The link for the same is upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CMS admit card details to know

UPSC CMS 2020 will be held at various centres across the country. The examination dates are October 22, 2020. The examinations were delayed by a notch due to the coronavirus pandemic across the country. The virus has caused unmountable delays to the examinations not only for government exams but also for private sectors.

On the day of the UPSC CMS exam, students will have to follow strict social distancing norms as set by the SOP’s shared by the Union Ministry. Candidates will have to wear masks while entering the premises of the centre. The UPSC CMS 2020 admit card must be accompanied by a photo identification card recognised by the government. Candidates who wish to learn more about the UPSC CMS syllabus, as well as exam pattern, can head to the official website of UPSC.

How to download UPSC CMS admit card 2020?

For CMS admit card download, log in to the website upsc.gov.in. It will lead to the homepage of the CMS admit card. You will have to click on the “e-admit card for Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020”. Click on this for UPSC CMS 2020 admit card link. This will lead the candidate to the UPSC CMS exam and admit card credentials page. Fill all the necessary information as asked in the prompt box. For example-registration number, date of birth and password for UPSC CMS admit card. Read all the terms and conditions of UPSC CMS exam admit card 2020 download. A candidate can download e-copy or a soft copy of the UPSC CMS admit card. The candidate will have to produce the UPSC CMS admit card on the day of the exam.

