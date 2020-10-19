SSC JE Admit Card Released; Staff Selection Commission's Junior Engineer Exam On Oct 27

The Staff Selection Commission conducts SSC JE exam to recruit Junior Engineers for different branches such as Electrical, Mechanical, Quantity Surveying as well as for the Contract based posts. According to the new notification, SSC would conduct the exam for recruiting JE's from various branches from October 27 to October 30. Read on to know more details about the SSC JE exam and the SSC JE admit card download. SSC has recently released the admit cards for the various regions in India. The regions include North Eastern Region, Western Region, Madhya Pradesh Region, Central Region, North-Western Region as well as other regions of the country. See details.

SSC JE admit card download steps

Here are the links to download the admit cards according to the Indian region. All the links are listed on the official website at ssc.nic.in

North Eastern Region - The region includes the Indian states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram

Western Region - The region includes the Indian states of (Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa)

Madhya Pradesh Region - The region includes the Indian states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

North Western Region - The region includes the Indian states of Haryana, Punjab, J&K, Himachal Pradesh

Eastern Region - For Kolkatta region candidates, Click here

Karnataka Kerala Region - Click here

Southern Region - Click here

Central region -For UP and Bihar region candidates, Click here

Northern Region - Click here

Image credits: SSC portal

SSC JE 2020 last minute tips

Candidates are requested to take a print out of their admit card way ahead of their exam. As the SSC JE exams are commencing from October 27 onwards and would be conducted till October 30.

Candidates would not be allowed to appear for the exam or after the entry closing time.

Candidates should carry 2 latest passport size photos and an original valid photo ID card, which has the same DOB as compared to the DOB mentioned in the admit card.

If the photo ID of the candidate does not have the Date of birth mentioned, then the candidates should carry an additional certificate that could act as their Date of Birth proof. Without these essential documents, a candidate would not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

In case of any mismatch with the DOB of the candidate in any of the documents, they would not be allowed to be admitted for the exam.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock