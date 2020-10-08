UPPSC Admit Card 2020: ACF RFO (Mains) Admit Card Released; Here’s How To Download

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for ACF and RFO Mains 2020 exam on its official website. The ACF and RFO posts refer to Assistant Conservator of Forest and Range Forest Officer posts under the UP government. The exam for UPPSC ACF and RFO posts are scheduled from October 15 to 29 this year. The exams would be conducted in two shifts each day. Candidates are requested to download their admit card till October 29th only. Candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official UPPSC website online at uppsc.up.nic.in and adding their credentials including registration number, date of birth and gender on the website. UPPSC is conducting the recruitment exam for ACF and RFO posts to fill up 200 vacancies. The exam for the same has been postponed many times and currently, it is slated to commence from October 15th.

ALSO READ| UPPSC BEO Exam Postponed? Check The New Announcement Made By The Board

Download UPPSC ACF RFO Mains admit card

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Admit Card:- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-2/E-1/2019 A.C.F.-R.F.O (MAINS) EXAM-2019”

Enter the candidate's personal details (which should be exactly the same as they had entered while filling in their UPPSC Application Form).

Click on "Download Admit Card " button once the credentials are added.

The UPPSC ACF RFO Mains admit card 2020 can then be downloaded.

Take a print out of the admit card for future use.

Image courtesy: UPPSC website

ALSO READ| UPPSC 2020: Answer Key For UPPSC RO ARO 2020 State-level Exams Out At ‘uppsc.up.nic.in’

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) had earlier released the results for its BEO Prelims exam that was conducted this August 16, 2020. The list is mentioned on the UPPSC website, where the roll number of the candidates who are qualified for the Mains exam is displayed. Candidates can check the results from the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in by clicking on the link that reads "BEO Prelims exam 2019, list of candidates qualified for Mains exam". A total of 4591 candidates have been selected to appear for the BEO Mains exam. Currently, the dates for the Main exam have not been released by the UPPSC board.

ALSO READ| UPPSC BEO Prelims Result 2019 Is Declared; Check UPPSC Block Education Officer Results

ALSO READ| UPPSC Recruitment 2020: Applications Invited For 610 Vacancies, Here's How To Apply

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock