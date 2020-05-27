IGNOU TEE June 2020: The Date For Submission Of Assignments Extended Till June 15

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of submission of IGNOU assignment till June 15, 2020. The date has been extended for submission of assignment for IGNOU TEE Exam 2020. All the candidates who would have appeared for the term-end examination can now apply for it before the last date of June 15, 2020. The decision of extending the date of IGNOU TEE June 2020 is taken considering the extension of Coronavirus lockdown.

According to media reports, the IGNOU TEE exam date is likely to be in July this year. The last date to apply for the term-end examination is till May 31, 2020. All the candidates who want to appear for the term end exam can apply for the examination without a late fee. The IGNOU TEE exam was also postponed this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic in India and around the world.

See the official notice regarding the last date for assignment submission here

Reports also stated that the postponed IGNOU TEE June 2020 exams will be conducted by following all the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The UGC has given the liberty to universities to adopt simpler and alternative modes of all the exams. UGC has given the universities to choose a simple and alternative method for exams like MCQ and OMR based papers, Open book examinations, open choices, assignment/ presentation based assessments, etc.

The extension of submission of assignments by IGNOU comes after the university’s decision to postpone the IGNOU TEE June 2020 examinations. The IGNOU TEE June 2020 examinations were expected to begin from June 1, 2020. IGNOU has also cleared that the announcement of IGNOU TEE exam will be done 15 days prior to the commencement of exams.

They have also advised students to be prepared and appear for the exams at a short period of time. In the same notification about IGNOU TEE exam, the last date of submission of IGNOU TEE form for was extended. Students can now apply and submit their IGNOU TEE form until May 31, 2020, without any late fees. According to media reports around 7.5 lakh, students were expected to take part in IGNOU TEE June 2020 exams.