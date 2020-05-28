BPSC Assistant Professor Hindi Result 2020 Declared. See It Here

The Bihar Public service commission (BPSC) is a body which is created by the constitution of India. The body is created to select the right candidates for jobs in civil service in Indian state Bihar. The candidates are selected according to the merits of the applicants. The Bihar Public service commission recently announced the revised BPSC assistant professor Hindi result 2020. The recently declared BPSC assistant professor Hindi result 2020 is for the recruitment of BPSC assistant professor in various universities of Bihar. The result was declared on the official website of The Bihar Public service commission (BPSC).

Also Read | IGNOU TEE June 2020: The Date For Submission Of Assignments Extended Till June 15

All the candidates who had appeared for the interview of BPSC Assistant professor of Hindi can now check their results. The results can be checked on the official website of The Bihar Public service commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in. According to the latest BPSC result notification, the Bihar Public service commission had declared the results for the post of BPSC Assistant professor of Hindi on February 12, 2019. A total of 250 candidates had qualified in the results. In the revised results, the total number of qualified candidates is the same as the previous results. In the revised results too, the number of total qualified candidates is 250.

Also Read | SEBI Grade A 2020: Last Date To Apply For 147 Posts Extended Till July 31

Also Read | NLCIL Recruitment 2020: Submission Date Extended For 259 Posts In NLCIL

How to check the BPSC result 2020 for an assistant professor

The BPSC assistant professor Hindi result 2020 results have been declared online on the official website, http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/. To check the result, one needs to visit this official website of The Bihar Public service commission.

One can also directly go to the website by clicking here.

On the homepage of The Bihar Public service commission, click on the link which reads as, “Revised Results: For the post of Assistant Professor (Hindi) in various Universities of Bihar (Advt. No. 50/2014) in compliance of the order passed by Patna High Court in CWJC No. 13076/2019”

After clicking on this link, the BPSC assistant professor Hindi result 2020 will be displayed in the pdf format.

Scroll down after reading the notification and check the results in various sections.

Download the result and keep it for future use.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for any latest updates and information.

Also Read | Kumaun University Result 2020: 1st, 3rd & 5th Sem Results Of BA, Bcom, BSc Announced

Check the BPSC assistant professor Hindi result 2020 directly here