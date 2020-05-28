Mizoram Class 12 Exams To Be Held Between June 16 To June 18, 2020

During the current Coronavirus pandemic situation in India, a lot of exams were cancelled. Several exams were cancelled midway too. Mizoram class 12 exams were suspende because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mizoram class 12 exams which were suspended will now commence from June 16, 2020. The Mizoram Board of School Education issued a Mizoram class 12 exam notification which said that the suspended exams will now resume on June 16 to June 18. The Mizoram class 12 exam date of June 16 to June 18 is for Arts, Science and Commerce streams.

According to the media reports, more than 4700 students were affected as the Mizoram class 12 exams were suspended midway. The students are yet to complete their exams in economics, chemistry, sociology, computer science and home science. The Mizoram class 12 exam time table will consist of these subjects. Mizoram class 12 exams were suspended in March when the lockdown was imposed all over India to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Mizoram Board of School Education had earlier announced that the Mizoram class 12 exams will be resumed from April 22. This decision of Mizoram Board of School Education was strongly opposed by students because of the inconveniences they would have had to face amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The Mizoram class 12 exams were later postponed when the central government asked the state government to put the examinations on hold for now. In a separate notification, The Mizoram Board of School Education has also announced that the class 10 exams will also be conducted on June 16 at 11 centres across the state of Mizoram.

The nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of Coronavirus is now in its fourth stage. Lockdown 4.0 is imposed all over India till May 31. The government has not yet announced the future of lockdown after May 31. According to a report, the state government of Mizoram is contemplating the extension of lockdown 4.0 in the state. The report also stated that as thousands of people are returning to the state from across the country, the chief minister will consult officials and experts and then take the final decision on the extension of lockdown 4.0.