Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2020 Released; See Steps To Download From Official Site

Assam police on August 8 released the admit cards for Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PST & PET) for the post of constables. Candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) website 'slprbassam.in'. Candidates are requested to download their admit cards on or before August 19, September 2, and September 16, depending on the districts their examination is scheduled at, which they can check on the website. If candidates are finding it difficult to download the admit cards they can contact the helpline numbers mentioned below:

Phone No. - 6913649611, WhatsApp No. - 7636071991

According to the notification issued by Assam police, candidates are advised to visit the website of the SLPRB at regular intervals for updates as the schedule is subject to changes depending on the government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the coronavirus pandemic. There are a total of 6,662 posts open for recruitment, of which 2,391 posts are of Constables (UB) and 4,271 posts are of Constables (AB). Candidates who have applied for these posts can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their admit card.

Steps for downloading admit cards

Step 1. Visit the official website of SLPRB 'www.slprbassam.in'

Step 2. Click on the link that reads 'Click Here to Download' on the admit card download portal

Step 3. Log in using your credentials

Step 4. Download the admit card and take a print out for future references

