UPCATET Admit Card 2020 Download Made Available On Upcatet.org. Direct Link Here

The UPCATET admit card 2020 for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture And Technology Entrance Test has been made available for the candidates on the official website of the university, upcatet.org and csauk.ac.in. Candidates who have registered themselves in the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture And Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) can go to these official websites for UPCATET admit card 2020 download. The Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture And Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) is conducted by the Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology. This entrance test is to take admissions in Agricultural and science programmes offered by the university.

UPCATET Exam date

UPCATET 2020 examination is scheduled to take place on August 18, 19, and 20 this year. The entrance test is for the admission of undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes offered by the university. Students can do UPCATET admit card 2020 download by entering their Programme, Group, Registration Number and Date of Birth on the official website.

UPCATET Admit card 2020

UPCATET Admit card 2020 download is mandatory for all the candidates who had registered for the UPCATET 2020 examination. UPCATET Admit card 2020 has to be presented at the time of examination at the centre on the UPCATET exam date. UPCATET Admit card 2020 will have all the details like name and roll number of the candidate, the candidates signature images, examination details, examination centre name and address, and the instructions to be followed on the day of the examination.

The candidates are required to stick their photograph on the printout of the UPCATET admit card 2020. On the day of the examination, the candidate should bring the printout of the UPCATET Admit card 2020 along with a valid photo ID proof like Aadhar Card, Pan Card, Voter ID or Driving license. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to know about the latest updates and news related to UPCATET exam date and UPCATET 2020 examination.

UPCATET Admit card 2020 download steps