RRB NTPC Admit Card For Phase- 4 Exams To Be Released Today, Here's How To Download

RRB NTPC Admit Card: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will start releasing the admit card for NTPC phase 4 recruitment exams from Thursday, February 11. RRB NTPC Phase-4 exams will begin on February 15 and conclude on March 3. The RRB NTPC will be released four days prior to the date of the exam.

Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the RRB NTPC phase- 4 exam will be able to download their hall ticket from the official website of their regional RRB. The Recruitment Board will release the RRB NTPC admit card for candidates whose exam date is February 15.

RRB will conduct the fourth phase of NTPC exams on February 15, 16, 17, 22, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021. Earlier the RRB NTPC Phase 4 exam was scheduled to be conducted only for seven days. However, on Wednesday, an additional date of February 22 was added to the schedule. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the exam on February 22 can check their exam city and download their free travelling authority (Only for SC, ST candidates) from the intimation link that has been activated on the regional websites of RRB. Approximately, 16 lakh candidates will appear for the RRB NTPC Phase 4 exams.

How to download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website of RRB of your region

On the homepage, look for the notice board menu or CEN 01/2019 tab

Click on the link that will read 'RRB NTPC Phase- 4 hall ticket'

Key in your registration number and password to login

Your RRB NTPC admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

RRB NTPC Recruitment

Railway Recruitment Board had released the NTPC recruitment notification for CEN 01/2019 in the year 2019. Around 1.26 crore aspirants have applied for RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts against 35, 208 vacancies. RRB is conducting the recruitment exams in various phases. Till now, three phases of the RRB NTPC exam have been conducted since December 28. Around 23 lakh candidates appeared in the first phase of the exam. In the second and third phases of the exam, 27 lakh and 28 lakh candidates were scheduled, respectively. Around 16 lakh candidates have been scheduled to appear in the fourth phase of the exam. The RRB NTPC phase-wise exams will continue till the end of March to schedule the remaining candidates.

( Image Credit: PTI Photo)