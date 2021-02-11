IBPS RRB PO Interview Admit Card Released For Officers Scale 1, Here's How To Download

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letter for IBPS RRB Officer Scale-1 interview. Candidates who have cleared the IBPS RRB PO main exam are eligible to appear for the interview round. Such candidates can download their admit card from the official website- ibps.in. The link to download the call letter will be active till March 1, 2021.

How to download IBPS RRB PO Interview Call Letter

Visit the IBPS official website- ibps.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Click here to download interview call letters for CRP RRBs Officer Scale 1” scrolling on the homepage.

Key in your IBPS RRB PO registration number, date of birth, and captcha code and submit

Your IBPS RRB PO Interview call letter will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

Direct link to download interview call letter

IBPS had conducted the RRB PO Officer Scale 1 main exam on January 30, 2021, and declared the result on February 8, 2021. The Institute also released the scorecard of the candidates on Wednesday, February 10. The link to download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 scorecard will be active till February 20, 2021.

Moreover, IBPS has also released the scorecards of clerk prelims exam under CRP- X. IBPS had conducted the clerk prelims exam on December 5, 12, and 13 at various test centers across the country. IBPS Clerk Prelims result was declared on February 6. Now the candidates can check their scores at ibps.in. The link to check scores will be active till February 28.

How to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Score

Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in

On the homepage, click on, "CRP CLERKS-X Preliminary Score Display

Key in your application number along with date of birth and click on submit

Your IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out of it for future use.

Direct link to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Scores 2020

IBPS has already released the annual calendar for 2021-22 on its official website. According to the calendar, IBPS RRB Office Assistant and officer scale - I recruitment exams under CRP-X will be held on August 1, 7, 8, 14, and 21. The IBPS RRB officer scale-I main exam (CRP-X) will be held on September 25. The main exam for office assistant posts will be conducted on October 3. The single exam for officers scale II and III will be conducted on September 25.

