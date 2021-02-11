IBPS RRB PO Interview Admit Card Released For Officers Scale 1, Here's How To Download

Quick links:
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letter for IBPS RRB Officer Scale-1 interview. Candidates who have cleared the IBPS RRB PO main exam are eligible to appear for the interview round. Such candidates can download their admit card from the official website- ibps.in. The link to download the call letter will be active till March 1, 2021.
IBPS had conducted the RRB PO Officer Scale 1 main exam on January 30, 2021, and declared the result on February 8, 2021. The Institute also released the scorecard of the candidates on Wednesday, February 10. The link to download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 scorecard will be active till February 20, 2021.
Moreover, IBPS has also released the scorecards of clerk prelims exam under CRP- X. IBPS had conducted the clerk prelims exam on December 5, 12, and 13 at various test centers across the country. IBPS Clerk Prelims result was declared on February 6. Now the candidates can check their scores at ibps.in. The link to check scores will be active till February 28.
IBPS has already released the annual calendar for 2021-22 on its official website. According to the calendar, IBPS RRB Office Assistant and officer scale - I recruitment exams under CRP-X will be held on August 1, 7, 8, 14, and 21. The IBPS RRB officer scale-I main exam (CRP-X) will be held on September 25. The main exam for office assistant posts will be conducted on October 3. The single exam for officers scale II and III will be conducted on September 25.
