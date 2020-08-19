Assam Teachers Appointment 2020 Process Will Commence On August 27

As per a report by a leading news agency, Assam teachers appointment 2020 is all set to begin from August 27, 2020. The education minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement regarding the Assam teachers vacancy on Tuesday, August 18. In his announcement, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam teachers appointment 2020 will be starting from August 27. Here is everything you need to know about Assam teachers recruitment.

Assam teachers appointment 2020 process to start on August 27

This Assam teachers appointment 2020 process starting from August 27, 2020, will be of lower and upper primary teachers in the state. The education minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the appointment letters will be distributed to a total of 300 selected candidates. This event of Assam teachers appointment 2020 is scheduled to be held at Shankar Dev Kalakshetra in Guwahati. All the other candidates will be able to download their appointment letters from specific websites. Himanta Biswa Sarma also mentioned that 7000 candidates will be appointed for the post of Lower Primary ME teachers.

Assam schools and colleges expected to reopen from September 1

As per a report by PTI, Assam schools and colleges are all set to reopen on September 1, 2020. The teachers and employees in educational institutions of Assam will be tested for COVID-19. Those who are tested negative will have to be ready to join their work as the state government is looking to reopen their schools and colleges from September 1. The education minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement on Tuesday. The compulsory COVID-19 testing of all teachers and employees is scheduled to start from August 21, 2020.

Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed all the staff of educational institutions to remain in their place of duty by September 1. The government is currently waiting for the Union Home Ministry’s orders regarding the reopening of schools. He also asked all the staffers who have gone to their hometowns to return back and stay on standby to join the duties. If they fail to do so, it will be considered as leave without pay. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website of the Assam education board to know about all the latest updates and news related to Assam schools and colleges reopening.