ATSE Exam Date, Full Form, Registration And Syllabus; Read Full Details

ATSE exam is India’s first centre-less talent search-cum-scholarship exam, according to its official website. A unique test-taking experience is created using artificial intelligence in which students can take the test from anywhere. Moreover, the system is cheating proof.

What is ATSE exam?

ATSE full form is AglaSem Talent Search Examination. AglaSem conducted ATSE exam for the first time in 2019 as a national level talent search cum scholarship test for classes 4 to 12. The first edition of 2020 was held for classes 11 and 12 exclusively for all streams including engineering, medical, and law. It garnered positive feedback from all quarters both times from students, teachers as well as schools.

AglaSem extended early registration dates for ATSE 2020 till April 30, 2020. Interested candidates can apply for the ATSE scholarship exam at atse.aglasem.com to avail the early registration benefits. Students studying in class 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 can apply for ATSE exam. To apply for ATSE scholarship exam, students have to register, fill the online form, and pay application fees. Here are more details about what is ATSE exam, ATSE full form, ATSE exam date, eligibility criteria, and syllabus.

ATSE exam registration date

Early registration starts on April 4, 2020

Early registration ends on April 30, 2020

ATSE scholarship exam eligibility criteria

According to the ATSE exam website, there is no age limit to appear for ATSE exam, given that the students are studying in classes between 5 to 12. Moreover, participating schools must be affiliated to a recognised board of India. Students also need to be an Indian national.

What is ATSE exam syllabus

Syllabus of ATSE scholarship exam is at par with the respective class NCERT syllabus. It will be an online test. Take a look at the ATSE exam pattern.

Duration of ATSE exam: 1 hour

Marking Scheme: +4 (four marks for a correct answer)

Negative Marking: -1 marks for an incorrect answer will be deducted.

Language of question paper: English

Number of questions: 100

Subjects involved in the ATSE scholarship exam

For students in class 5 to 10: Mathematics and Science

For students in class 11 and 12: Physics and chemistry

Maximum marks: 400

ATSE exam date

ATSE scholarship exam is conducted online. For this, students do not need to visit any ATSE exam centre. They are required to have a laptop or computer with a webcam and a good internet connection. Here is the ATSE exam date that you need to check out.

ATSE exam date: November 1, 2020- December 31, 2020

ATSE exam result date: January 10, 2020

How to pay the application fee for ATSE exam?

Students need to pay the application fee in the online mode using channels:

Paytm

Wallet

Net banking

Card

UPI / QR

Documents to apply for ATSE exam

Students should have the following documents before applying for ATSE scholarship exam. They do not need to upload any documents in the online application form. However, they require the same for filling the correct details.

School documents to fill school name correctly Official documents for filling date of birth, address and names

How to apply for ATSE exam?

Here are steps to apply for ATSE exam

Register: Visit atse.aglasem.com and enter details including the full name of the student, phone number, email id, level of education, and school board. After completing the registration, click on apply now. Verify OTP: Students need to verify their mobile number with OTP that they receive. They have to enter the OTP in the space given. Every time they need to sign in into their ATSE exam account, students require ORP and mobile number. Complete profile: Add basic details about parents, address for communication, school’s name, candidate’s gender, state, among other information. Select the exam: This step has already been done during registration. Verify details: Before proceeding to payment, candidates have to check their details. In case of any change, they can edit their profile. Making payment: There are a host of options available for ATSE exam payment. Students can choose from UPI, net banking, among other things Payment confirmation: After payment is completed, students will receive a confirmation mail on their registered email id. They need to note the payment id carefully and save it.

