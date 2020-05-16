ATSE Exam Date, Full Form, Registration And Syllabus; Read Full Details

Quick links:
ATSE exam is India’s first centre-less talent search-cum-scholarship exam, according to its official website. A unique test-taking experience is created using artificial intelligence in which students can take the test from anywhere. Moreover, the system is cheating proof.
ATSE full form is AglaSem Talent Search Examination. AglaSem conducted ATSE exam for the first time in 2019 as a national level talent search cum scholarship test for classes 4 to 12. The first edition of 2020 was held for classes 11 and 12 exclusively for all streams including engineering, medical, and law. It garnered positive feedback from all quarters both times from students, teachers as well as schools.
AglaSem extended early registration dates for ATSE 2020 till April 30, 2020. Interested candidates can apply for the ATSE scholarship exam at atse.aglasem.com to avail the early registration benefits. Students studying in class 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 can apply for ATSE exam. To apply for ATSE scholarship exam, students have to register, fill the online form, and pay application fees. Here are more details about what is ATSE exam, ATSE full form, ATSE exam date, eligibility criteria, and syllabus.
According to the ATSE exam website, there is no age limit to appear for ATSE exam, given that the students are studying in classes between 5 to 12. Moreover, participating schools must be affiliated to a recognised board of India. Students also need to be an Indian national.
Syllabus of ATSE scholarship exam is at par with the respective class NCERT syllabus. It will be an online test. Take a look at the ATSE exam pattern.
ATSE scholarship exam is conducted online. For this, students do not need to visit any ATSE exam centre. They are required to have a laptop or computer with a webcam and a good internet connection. Here is the ATSE exam date that you need to check out.
Students should have the following documents before applying for ATSE scholarship exam. They do not need to upload any documents in the online application form. However, they require the same for filling the correct details.
