RTMNU Exam News, Time Table, Notification, And Latest Exam Updates

The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, which is more commonly known as Nagpur University, released an official circular on May 3 announcing the postponement of exams. The university conducts its summer semester theory and practical exams in the month of May/June every year and the winter semester exams are conducted during the month of November/December. The summer sem exams that were slated to be conducted currently in May were for even semesters like 2nd, 4th, 6th. Nagpur University is a prestigious institution comprising of various streams and faculties for Arts & Humanities, Science, Social Sciences, Home Science, Medicine, Commerce, Education, Engineering & Technology, Law and Ayurveda, among others.

RTMNU exam news and updates

RTMNU has recently released a circular stating that all the summer sem examinations that were slated to be conducted in the month of May would now be postponed till after May 18, 2020.

The university will release the exact dates and time table for the semester exams after analysing the coronavirus outbreak situation in the city and the lockdown rules of the nation.

The exams were earlier slated to be conducted between May 4 to May 17; however, the revised exam dates would be announced after May 18.

All the Regular, Private, Ex and Backlog Students would have to wait until May 18 for the announcement to check the time table for the annual and semester examination.

Take a look at the detailed instructions released by the Nagpur University on May 3rd.

Image courtesy: Nagpur university

RTMNU Time Table 2020

Visit the official website of RTM Nagpur University - www.nagpuruniversity.ac.in

Click on the Examination tab and go to Examination Time table.

Image courtesy: Nagpur university website

Click on Summer 2020 and then go to your course and click on the Semester Date Sheet link.

The new time table will be uploaded on the website after May 18 when the lockdown is expected to be lifted.

Image courtesy: Nagpur university website

Promo Image courtesy: Element5 Digital on Unsplash