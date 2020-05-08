RTMNU Exam News, Time Table, Notification, And Latest Exam Updates

Quick links:
The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, which is more commonly known as Nagpur University, released an official circular on May 3 announcing the postponement of exams. The university conducts its summer semester theory and practical exams in the month of May/June every year and the winter semester exams are conducted during the month of November/December. The summer sem exams that were slated to be conducted currently in May were for even semesters like 2nd, 4th, 6th. Nagpur University is a prestigious institution comprising of various streams and faculties for Arts & Humanities, Science, Social Sciences, Home Science, Medicine, Commerce, Education, Engineering & Technology, Law and Ayurveda, among others.
The new time table will be uploaded on the website after May 18 when the lockdown is expected to be lifted.
