B Pharm Eligibility Criteria 2020 In Maharashtra: Check MHT CET Eligibility Criteria

B. Pharma refers to Bachelors in Pharmacy and it is a four-year undergraduate course that focuses on the teachings required to become a pharmacist. Here are the details for the eligibility criteria information, application details and selection process for getting admission into B. Pharma courses in Maharashtra.
Interested students need to apply for a common entrance test that will be conducted by Maharashtra state CET body. The CET refers to common entrance test aka MHT CET and is conducted every year. MHT CET is the common entrance test for admission into B.Tech, B.Pharma and Pharm D courses in Maharashtra colleges.
Common criteria for Maharashtra State Candidature Candidates and All India Candidature Candidates include --
Specific eligibility criteria for admission to B Pharm course in Maharashtra -
The MCT CET 2020 entrance test is now postponed until further notice. The State Common Entrance Cell has stated that all candidates who wish to appear for the exam and pursue studies in the related fields need to meet these eligibility criteria. The MHT CET eligibility criteria 2020 has details regarding age limit, nationality, candidature type etc. Maharashtra CET conducts a common entrance test for admission into undergraduate courses like B.Tech, B.Pharma and Pharm D courses in Maharashtra colleges.
