B Pharm Eligibility Criteria 2020 In Maharashtra: Check MHT CET Eligibility Criteria

B. Pharma refers to Bachelors in Pharmacy and it is a four-year undergraduate course that focuses on the teachings required to become a pharmacist. Here are the details for the eligibility criteria information, application details and selection process for getting admission into B. Pharma courses in Maharashtra.

Interested students need to apply for a common entrance test that will be conducted by Maharashtra state CET body. The CET refers to common entrance test aka MHT CET and is conducted every year. MHT CET is the common entrance test for admission into B.Tech, B.Pharma and Pharm D courses in Maharashtra colleges.

ALSO READ| Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: SSC Board Result To Be Declared By July End

B Pharm eligibility criteria in Maharashtra for first-year admissions

Common criteria for Maharashtra State Candidature Candidates and All India Candidature Candidates include --

Candidates need to have passed their 10+2 aka 12th standard, with science stream.

Candidates need to have an aggregate of 50% in the qualifying exam with mandatory subjects like Physics, Chemistry with Mathematics or Biology. However, reserved category candidates from Maharashtra need to have a 45% aggregate score in these subjects.

ALSO READ| MHT CET Eligibility Criteria 2020: Maharashtra State Has Released Eligibility For MHT CET

Specific eligibility criteria for admission to B Pharm course in Maharashtra -

Maharashtra State candidature students - Candidates need to have a non-zero score in the CET exam that is conducted by Maharastra state.

students - Candidates need to have a non-zero score in the CET exam that is conducted by Maharastra state. All India Candidates - Candidates who want to apply for admission into B Pharm course in Maharashtra need to have a non-zero score in NEET or equivalent CET exam. NEET score would be given preference over any other CET exam.

- Candidates who want to apply for admission into B Pharm course in Maharashtra need to have a non-zero score in NEET or equivalent CET exam. NEET score would be given preference over any other CET exam. NRI/ OCI/ PIO, Children of Indian workers in the Gulf countries, Foreign National - Candidates need to have an aggregate of at least 50 % marks in the PCB or PCM.

Children of Indian workers in the Gulf countries, Foreign National - Candidates need to have an aggregate of at least 50 % marks in the PCB or PCM. Candidates need to follow any other additional criteria that may be introduced in future by the appropriate authority as defined under the Act.

Image courtesy: MHT-CET website

ALSO READ| Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: SSC Board Result To Be Declared In A Few Days

MCT CET 2020 updates

The MCT CET 2020 entrance test is now postponed until further notice. The State Common Entrance Cell has stated that all candidates who wish to appear for the exam and pursue studies in the related fields need to meet these eligibility criteria. The MHT CET eligibility criteria 2020 has details regarding age limit, nationality, candidature type etc. Maharashtra CET conducts a common entrance test for admission into undergraduate courses like B.Tech, B.Pharma and Pharm D courses in Maharashtra colleges.

ALSO READ| JNTUH Exam Time Table For 2020: Check JNTU Hyderabad's MCA, MBA, B.PHARM Exam Updates

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock