JNTUH Exam Time Table For 2020: Check JNTU Hyderabad's MCA, MBA, B.PHARM Exam Updates

Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Technology Hyderabad, which is known as JNTUH, is a widely known engineering college in Telangana and conducts many courses including B.Tech, integrated M.Tech, postgraduate courses like M.Tech, MBA, MCA, MSc, MSIT, MS, PhD and M.Phil. The university recently declared the time table for many of its courses. Take a look at the PDFs released by the University on May 22. Many of the exams are slated to commence from June 20, 2020.

However, the examinations for M. Tech. / M. Pharm. courses ( Semester II Regular/Supplementary University Examinations and I Semester Supplementary University ) are slated to be scheduled in August 2020.

How to download JNTUH Time Table 2020?

The official website of JNTUH can be accessed with this link - www.jntuh.ac.in.

Click on the Academics Tab and got to the Timetable section.

Type the course name for which you want to access the time table.

Then download the JNTUH Time Table for respective courses which would be available in the PDF format.

Image courtesy: JNTUH official website

Released JNTUH exam time table 2020

JNTUH MCA exam time table

Here is the MCA-IV semester time table for R17, R15, R13, R09 regulations for regular/supplementary exams.

JNTUH MBA time table

Here is the MBA-IV semester time table for R17, R15, R13 regulations for regular/supplementary exams.

Image courtesy: JNTUH official website

JNTUH B.PHARM time table

Here is the IV YEAR B.PHARM-II semester time table for R16, R15, R13, R09 regulations for regular/supplementary exams.

Here is the IV YEAR B.PHARM-II semester time table for substituted subjects for readmitted students for R16, R15, R13, R09 regulations for regular/supplementary exams.

JNTUH latest updates on exams and university rules

All the Principals/ Directors of JNTUH's Constituent and Affiliated (Autonomous and Non-Autonomous) Colleges/Units are requested to complete the remaining syllabus for the current academic year.

Teachers and students are encouraged to use the links of teaching-learning resources from SWAYAM online courses, MOOCs, ePG Pathshala, SWAYAMPRABHA, YouTube, WhatsApp during the lockdown.

Online classes for I Year of B.Tech/ B.Pharmacy/ M.Tech and I & II Years of M.Pharmacy/MBA/MCA may continue till May 29 for the completion of syllabus.

