JNTUH Exam Time Table For 2020: Check JNTU Hyderabad's MCA, MBA, B.PHARM Exam Updates

Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Technology Hyderabad, which is known as JNTUH, is a widely known engineering college in Telangana and conducts many courses including B.Tech, integrated M.Tech, postgraduate courses like M.Tech, MBA, MCA, MSc, MSIT, MS, PhD and M.Phil. The university recently declared the time table for many of its courses. Take a look at the PDFs released by the University on May 22. Many of the exams are slated to commence from June 20, 2020.
However, the examinations for M. Tech. / M. Pharm. courses ( Semester II Regular/Supplementary University Examinations and I Semester Supplementary University ) are slated to be scheduled in August 2020.
Here is the MCA-IV semester time table for R17, R15, R13, R09 regulations for regular/supplementary exams.
Here is the MBA-IV semester time table for R17, R15, R13 regulations for regular/supplementary exams.
Here is the IV YEAR B.PHARM-II semester time table for R16, R15, R13, R09 regulations for regular/supplementary exams.
Here is the IV YEAR B.PHARM-II semester time table for substituted subjects for readmitted students for R16, R15, R13, R09 regulations for regular/supplementary exams.
