BAMU University Exam Postponed - Check The Official Notification Released By BAMU

Education

The official website of BAMU has declared that the UG and PG exams have been postponed. Here is all you need to know about the BAMU university exam postponed.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
bamu university exam postponed

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has released new notification on the official website. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, in the latest notification, has declared the postponement of their exams. The examinations for the Undergraduate courses were earlier scheduled to begin from March 19, 2020. But according to the latest notification, these UG exams have been postponed to March 27, 2020. This decision has been taken by the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University as a result of precautionary measure to avoid COVID-19. 

BAMU University exam postponed

The examinations for Post Graduate courses were scheduled to be held on March 27 but have been postponed to April 5 instead. It has also been declared that all the exams which were scheduled until 31st March will be postponed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. According to the latest notification declared on the official website, it has also been mentioned that the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Hostel will remain shut till March 31, 2020.

Another important point in the notification was concerned with the staff members of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. It has been mentioned that the BAMU staff members are allowed to Work From Home till March 25, 2020. The staff members are bound to be present at the university premises in the occurrence of any emergency. 

The students of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University can check the notification on the official page of BAMU University. For this, the candidates will first have to visit the official website of BAMU University. After that on the home page, the students will have to look for the Circulars/notices option. After that, the very first notification is regarding the exam postponement. To check the notification, the candidates will have to click on "Most Urgent: Regarding Postponed of UG Exam March/April 2020 is commencing 17.03.2020 due to Corona Virus (Covid-19)". The notice will open in a new pdf file.

First Published:
