THSTI Recruitment 2020: A Total Of 29 Administrative And Technical Posts Available

Translational Health Science and Technology Institute THSTI Recruitment 2020 has invited applications for the Administrative and Technical posts. The interested candidates are supposed to apply for the Translational Health Science and Technology THSTI recruitment 2020 according to the prescribed format on or before April 08, 2020. The Translational Health Science and Technology is a part of the interdisciplinary Biotechnology Science Cluster located at Faridabad in Haryana.

The Translational Health Science and Technology Institute THSTI Recruitment 2020 is looking for competent and efficient manpower for its technical and administrative posts. The main goal of these posts is to provide effective supportive services to its research and academic activities. The last date to apply for these posts is April 8, 2020. The THSTI recruitment of the year 2020 is to fill the vacancies for 29 Administrative and Technical posts.

THSTI recruitment 2020 posts available

Name of the post Number of posts available Senior Manager 01 Administrative Manager 02 Section Officer` 01 Technical Officer-I 07 Technical Officer-II 01 Computer Programmer/Computer Operator 04 Data Entry Operator 06 Lab Technician 07

Eligibility criteria for Administrative and Technical posts

Educational qualification required for the posts of:

Senior Manager: Graduate with PG Degree/Diploma in HR/Finance or equivalent or CA/ICWA.

Administrative Officer: Graduate with PG Degree/Diploma in the relevant functional area or CA/ICWA

Section Officer: Graduate Degree or CA/ICWA

Graduate degree in Life Sciences/Engineering with five years of experience.

Technical Officer-II: Graduate degree in Life Sciences/Engineering with seven years of experience.

Computer Programmer/Computer Operator: Graduation in Computer Science/Computer Application/Information Technology or equivalent or Graduation with one-year Diploma in Computer Applications.

Data Entry Operator: Graduation.

Lab Technician: Senior Secondary with Science and 5 years of relevant experience or Senior Secondary with DMLT and 03 years of relevant experience.

How to apply for TSHTI jobs

The interested candidates can apply for Translational Health Science and Technology Institute THSTI recruitment 2020 on the official website. The candidates who are eligible for the above-mentioned posts can apply from the official website of Translational Health Science and Technology Institute.

