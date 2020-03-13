GATE Results For 2020 Declared - Check Qualifying Marks For 25 Subjects

IIT Delhi has declared the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering also known as GATE results for the year 2020. The link has been activated on March 13, 2020, at 2.30 pm. The candidates who have appeared for this exam will be able to check their GATE results on the official website of GATE IIT. The GATE exam is organized by IIT Delhi. The exam has received about 8,58,890 registrations and out of these registered candidates only 6,85,088 have appeared for this exam and around 18.8% of candidates have qualified in the GATE exam 2020.

The highest marks scored in any GATE 2020 paper is 91 out of 100 by a student in the subject of Computer Science and Information Technology Paper. The GATE results were declared 3 days prior to the originally scheduled date which was March 16, 2020. IIT Delhi has released paper-wise qualifying marks for GATE 2020 exam. The exam was held for 25 different subjects.IIT Delhi has also released the final answer keys which the students will be able to download from the official website.

Check the qualifying marks below

How to check the GATE results for 2020?

The students will have to follow simple steps in order to check their GATE Results for the year 2020.

Step 1: The students will have to visit the official website of GATE IIT on http://appsgate.iitd.ac.in/

Step 2: The student will then have to look for the link regarding the "GATE - 2020 result declared. Will be available shortly"

Step 3: After clicking on the link mentioned above a new window will open

Step 4: On the new page, the students will be asked to enter the login details like Enrollment ID or Email Address and the password

Step 5: After entering the login details, the GATE results will be displayed on the screens

Step 6: The students can take the print out of their GATE results for future use.

