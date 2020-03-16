KPSC Recruitment 2020 - Ranked List Of Candidates For The Post Of Lecturer In Mathematics

Kerala Public Service Commission KPSC Recruitment had invited many applications for the post of Lecturer in Mathematics on U.G.C scale in Collegiate Education Department. On the official website of KPSC, the ranked list of the candidate for the post of Lecturer in Mathematics has been declared. The selected candidate has been interviewed and found suitable by the commission for the post.

The KPSC recruitment will come into effect from March 03, 2020, and will be valid until the candidates are advised and appointed against the vacancies which will be notified due to the paucity of candidates belonging to Dheevara community for the post of three years from the date of publication of the NCA Ranked List whichever is earlier.

Kerala PSC has released the list of selected candidates for the post of Lecturer in Mathematics on March 16, 2020. The selection was based on the Prelims exam, Main exam and the interview process. The job location for the selected candidate will be in Kerala.

How to check and download the result for KPSC recruitment for the post of Lecturer in Mathematics

The candidates will have to follow the simple stepwise procedure for downloading the result for the KPSC recruitment for the Lecturer in Mathematics. The result has been declared on the official website of KPSC Kerala Public Service Commission. The candidates will have to follow the below-given steps in order to check the result.

Step 1: The candidates will have to visit the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission

Step 2: On the home page the candidates will have to look for the latest notifications

Step 3: After that, the candidates will have to look for the result of Kerala PSC Lecturer in Mathematics

Step 4: After clicking on the link, a pdf file will open which will display the result for the Lecturer in Mathematics

Step 6: The candidates can take the print out of the result for future use.

