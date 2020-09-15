Bank Of India Recruitment 2020 Begins Tomorrow At ‘bankofindia.co.in’

Bank of India has shared recruitment notification for vacancies across various departments. The online registration will begin tomorrow onwards on the official website. The link for the website is bankofindia.co.in. The application dates are until September 30, 2020.

Bank of India recruitment details

There are exactly 214 Bank of India recruitment vacancies.

Economist-4

Statistician-2

Risk Manager-9

Credit Analyst-60

Credit Officers-79

IT (Fintech)-30

IT (Data Analyst)-12

IT (Info.Security)-8

Bank of India recruitment 2020 notification reads-

Here are some of the details provided by the notification-

"The maximum age limit specified in (II) above is applicable to General Category and EWS candidates.

The relaxation in upper age limit to SC/ST/OBC candidates is allowed on a cumulative basis with only one of the remaining categories for which age relaxation is permitted.

Candidates seeking age relaxation will be required to produce the original and submit copies of necessary certificate(s) at the time of Interview and at any subsequent stage of the recruitment process as required by BANK. (If an ex-serviceman applies for various vacancies before joining any civil employment, he/she can avail of the benefit of reservation as an ex-serviceman for any subsequent employment.

However, to avail of this benefit, an ex-serviceman as soon as he/she joins any civil employment should give self-declaration/ undertaking to the concerned employer about date-wise details of application for various vacancies for which he/she had applied for before joining the initial civil employment.

Further, this benefit would be available only in respect of vacancies which are filled on direct recruitment and wherever reservation is applicable to the ex-serviceman. There is no reservation for Ex-servicemen in Officers’ Cadre."

Bank of India recruitment 2020 apply online and other details

The notification further read, “Selection will be through online test and/or personal interview/GD, depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates. In case an online test is conducted, the weightage (ratio) of Online Examination and interview will be 80:20. The combined final scores of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of total scores obtained by the candidates in Online Examination (marks obtained in General Awareness with special reference to Banking Industry and Professional Knowledge paper) and Interview. A candidate should be found suitable both in the Online Examination and interview to be eligible for final selection.”

Fee payment as per Bank of India recruitment notification

The fee payment amount-

General Category- Rs 850

Reserved category-Rs 175

BOI 2020 exam pattern-

The notification also mentioned the examination pattern. There will be 175 questions to be answered within a duration of 150 minutes. There will be 50 questions under English language and GK. The rest of the questions will be profession related.

