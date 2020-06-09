Bank Recruitment 2020: Last Date For Managerial & Officer Grade Recruitment Positions

Indian banks have released the last dates for numerous administrative positions for various banks in India. The aspirants who intend to get reputed bank jobs can check this full list of upcoming bank exams for various locations in India. Check out the updated list and the last date of exams to apply for various banking positions with vacancies for Probationary officer posts as well as for branch manager, general manager, business associate posts etc.

ALSO READ| Bank Recruitment: Agriculture, Legal & MSME Consultant Vacancy For AP State Cooperative

Bank recruitment 2020: Last dates for manager & PO posts

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd recruitment: 1850 vacancies for Banking Associate & Probationary Officer posts. The last date of the vacancy has not been updated as of yet.

Securities and Exchange Board of India recruitment: 147 vacancies for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) posts. The last date of the vacancy is July 31st.

Tamilnadu Cooperative Bank recruitment: 632 vacancies for Assistant, Clerk & Other Posts. The last date of the vacancy is July 5th.

Karur Vysya Bank Limited recruitment: 1 vacancy for Business Associate Posts. The last date of the vacancy is June 30th.

Reserve Bank of India recruitment: 6 vacancies for Bank Medical Consultant Posts. The last date of the vacancy is June 29th.

State Bank of India recruitment: 97 vacancies for Support Officer, BCF & Other Posts. The last date of the vacancy is June 25th.

Sangli Urban Co-operative Bank recruitment: 5 vacancies for Branch Manager Posts. The last date of the vacancy is June 20th.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank limited recruitment: 1 vacancy for General Manager Post. The last date of the vacancy is June 10th.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank limited recruitment: 2 vacancies for Deputy General Manager Post. The last date of the vacancy is June 10th.

ALSO READ| Bank Recruitment: 6 Vacancies Of RBI Bank For Medical Consultant Post - See Last Date

United India Insurance Company Limited recruitment:10 vacancies for Administrative Officer Posts. The last date of the vacancy is June 10th.

State Bank of India recruitment: 2 vacancies for Chief Financial Officer and Data Protection Officer Posts. The last date of the vacancy is June 23rd.

Andhra Pradesh State Co-operative Bank (APCOB) recruitment: 3+ vacancies for Professional Consultants, Legal and Vigilance consultant posts. The last date of the vacancy is June 15th.

RBI recruitment: 6 vacancies for Banks Medical Consultant posts. The last date of the vacancy is June 29th.

ALSO READ| IOCL Recruitment 2020: 404 Vacancies Available And Application Deadline Extended

Upcoming bank exams in August 2020

IBPS RRB PO/Clerk exam 2020

RRB PO/Clerk Prelims exam date - August 1, 2, 8, 9 and 16, 2020

IBPS PO Mains exam date - September 13, 2020

IBPS Clerk Mains exam date- September 19, 2020

ALSO READ| Bank Recruitment 2020: Last Date For Assistant And Other Managerial Recruitment Positions

Promo Image courtesy: Hunters Race on Unsplash