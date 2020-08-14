BCA Eligibility Criteria In Top colleges Of India: Check Complete BCA Syllabus

BCA course refers to the Bachelor of Computer Applications, which is a 3-year undergraduate program in India. The course deals with software development, computer programming to networking, and computer applications. Candidates can take admissions in the BCA courses availed at various universities on the basis of their performance in Class 12th which is called merit-based entrance. On the other hand, candidates are also admitted into the BCA courses after undergoing an entrance test specifically for the BCA course.

Basic BCA eligibility criteria in most Indian colleges

Candidates need to have at least 50% marks in their Class 12 exams to be able to take admissions for the BCA course. Students also need to have English as a mandatory subject in their 12th-grade exam. Here are the basic eligibility criteria for taking admissions into the BCA course in India.

Candidate must have passed 12th in any stream or equivalent from a recognized board.

Candidate must have a minimum aggregate of 50% in Class 12th exam.

Candidates who appearing for their final 12th board exam,s can also apply for admission.

BCA eligibility criteria in top colleges in India

Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research, Pune- Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) followed by GD and PI

Christ University, Bengaluru - Merit-Based entrance

Loyola College, Chennai - Merit Based

Stella Maris College, Chennai - Merit Based

Amity Institute of Information Technology - Merit Based

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University(GGSIPU) - IPU-CET 2020: Indraprastha University Common Admission Test

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneshwar - KIITEE test

Lucknow University Computer Science Admission Test - LUCSAT BCA

PES University, Bangalore - Peoples Education Society Scholastic Aptitude Test (PESSAT)

IGNOU - Merit-based entrance followed by written test

BHU - Entrance test conducted by the university

BIT Mesra - Minimum qualification is an aggregate of 50 marks with English, Maths, or Computer science and Information practices as compulsory subjects.

Delhi university - Minimum 60% marks in Class 12th with maths as a compulsory subject.

Pune university - Minimum 60% marks maths as a compulsory subject in Class 12th.

BCA syllabus

BCA is the perfect course for someone who is interested in learning about computer programming, networking, hardware sectors. BCA Syllabus consists of classroom learning, practicals, seminars, and project work as well. After a BCA course, a student can try for employment opportunities in sectors like Banking, Website Development, Computer Networking, Software Developing, UI/UX Developing, as a Systems Analyst, Network Engineer, etc.

BCA syllabus for First Year

Business Communication

Cost Accounting

C Programming

Organizational Behavior

File Structure & Database Concepts

Principles of Management

Element of Statistics

Computer Laboratory

Practical Work

BCA syllabus for Second Year

Management Accounting

Visual Basic

RDBMS

Networking

Human Resource Management

VB+

Numerical Methods

SAD

C++

Third Year BCA syllabus

Core Java

Internet Programming

Computer Laboratory

Advanced Java

Cyber Law

Multimedia Systems

NET Frameworks

Project Work

Operating Systems

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock