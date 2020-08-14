BCA Eligibility Criteria In Top colleges Of India: Check Complete BCA Syllabus

BCA course refers to the Bachelor of Computer Applications, which is a 3-year undergraduate program in India. The course deals with software development, computer programming to networking, and computer applications. Candidates can take admissions in the BCA courses availed at various universities on the basis of their performance in Class 12th which is called merit-based entrance. On the other hand, candidates are also admitted into the BCA courses after undergoing an entrance test specifically for the BCA course.
ALSO READ| DTE 2020: DTE Maharashtra's Technical Courses Admission Process Begins From Today
Basic BCA eligibility criteria in most Indian colleges
Candidates need to have at least 50% marks in their Class 12 exams to be able to take admissions for the BCA course. Students also need to have English as a mandatory subject in their 12th-grade exam. Here are the basic eligibility criteria for taking admissions into the BCA course in India.
- Candidate must have passed 12th in any stream or equivalent from a recognized board.
- Candidate must have a minimum aggregate of 50% in Class 12th exam.
- Candidates who appearing for their final 12th board exam,s can also apply for admission.
ALSO READ| JEE, NEET 2020 Preparatory Course By VMC Aims At Rapid Success Of Students
BCA eligibility criteria in top colleges in India
- Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research, Pune- Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) followed by GD and PI
- Christ University, Bengaluru - Merit-Based entrance
- Loyola College, Chennai - Merit Based
- Stella Maris College, Chennai - Merit Based
- Amity Institute of Information Technology - Merit Based
- Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University(GGSIPU) - IPU-CET 2020: Indraprastha University Common Admission Test
- Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneshwar - KIITEE test
- Lucknow University Computer Science Admission Test - LUCSAT BCA
- PES University, Bangalore - Peoples Education Society Scholastic Aptitude Test (PESSAT)
- IGNOU - Merit-based entrance followed by written test
- BHU - Entrance test conducted by the university
- BIT Mesra - Minimum qualification is an aggregate of 50 marks with English, Maths, or Computer science and Information practices as compulsory subjects.
- Delhi university - Minimum 60% marks in Class 12th with maths as a compulsory subject.
- Pune university - Minimum 60% marks maths as a compulsory subject in Class 12th.
ALSO READ| BHU Admissions 2020: University Reschedules Entrance Tests For UG/PG Courses
BCA syllabus
BCA is the perfect course for someone who is interested in learning about computer programming, networking, hardware sectors. BCA Syllabus consists of classroom learning, practicals, seminars, and project work as well. After a BCA course, a student can try for employment opportunities in sectors like Banking, Website Development, Computer Networking, Software Developing, UI/UX Developing, as a Systems Analyst, Network Engineer, etc.
BCA syllabus for First Year
- Business Communication
- Cost Accounting
- C Programming
- Organizational Behavior
- File Structure & Database Concepts
- Principles of Management
- Element of Statistics
- Computer Laboratory
- Practical Work
BCA syllabus for Second Year
- Management Accounting
- Visual Basic
- RDBMS
- Networking
- Human Resource Management
- VB+
- Numerical Methods
- SAD
- C++
Third Year BCA syllabus
- Core Java
- Internet Programming
- Computer Laboratory
- Advanced Java
- Cyber Law
- Multimedia Systems
- NET Frameworks
- Project Work
- Operating Systems
ALSO READ| Know About Paramedical Courses, Eligibility, Top Colleges, Scope And More
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock