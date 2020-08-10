DTE 2020: DTE Maharashtra's Technical Courses Admission Process Begins From Today

The Directorate of Technical Education or the DTE, Maharashtra has opened the portal for admissions into its diploma courses. The students who have either appeared for class 10th that is the SSC or the higher secondary class or 12th that is the HSC, can apply for a range of programs offered by the DTE 2020.

Also Read | NEET, JEE Mains 2020 'need To Be Held As Scheduled', Say Students

DTE Maharashtra admission procedure

Students who have cleared the examinations this year or the previous years can apply for the DTE Maharashtra diploma admission 2020 diploma courses. The link for DTE Maharashtra admission registration forms on the website is as follows- https://poly20.dtemaharashtra.org/diploma20/.

Students must note that at the time of form filling, their previous year documents like class 10th mark sheet or class 12th mark sheet should be kept handy. This year there are two modes of scrutiny. The students must choose any one out of the choices.

Also Read | JEE, NEET 2020: Gujarat Parents Association Writes To SC To Conduct Exams As Per Schedule

DTE Maharashtra registration 2020 details

Due to the coronavirus situation students are not urged to do FC through a physical visit. However, students must note that an e-scrutiny will be followed. If the document verification goes without any hitch then the status of the admissions will be given via the login ID of the candidate. In case of any error then the students will receive intimidation through the ID itself. The primary mode of contact is the ID and the students are urged to keep checking the account.

Also Read | NEET SS 2020: NEET Super Specialty Forms Out Now At 'nbe.edu.in'; Exams To Be In September

Once the students are verified for the primary verification, then they are urged to visit the centre with all the documents and the forms. The students will have to visit the designated centre with the documents within the allotted date and time. The final selection will also be done through the official log in ID on the DTE website for DTE Maharashtra 2020 admissions. Students will receive the final ‘Acknowledgement’ forms on the mail once the final level of personal verification is done. Students will be intimidated from the admin end.

DTE Maharashtra 2020 important dates

The DTE Maharashtra Admission 2020 for online application will begin from August 10, 2020.

The final dates to apply online for DTE 2020 is August 25.

The document verification and confirmation of applications for candidates will begin from August 11 for DTE 2020.

The final date for documents verification for the candidates applying for DTE Maharashtra 2020 is August 25.

DTE Maharashtra 2020 fee structure

The fee payment for General Category, Candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS) followed by J & K and Ladakh Migrant candidates is an amount of INR 400

For Reserved Category Candidates [SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, SEBC, EWS] & belonging to Maharashtra State, the fee payment is INR 300.

The registration will only be completed after fee payment for DTE 2020.

Also Read | SSLC Result 2020 Karnataka: KSEEB Class 10 Result To Be Out Today By 3 Pm