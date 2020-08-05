JEE, NEET 2020 Preparatory Course By VMC Aims At Rapid Success Of Students

Vidya Mandir classes which claim to have the highest selection for national level competitive exams have started an online class under the name Rapid Success Programme for the students of class 12th. The preparatory course is for students who are preparing for the national level IIT Joint Entrance Examination as well as the National Eligibility Entrance Test that is NEET.

All about JEE, NEET 2020 preparatory course by VMC

According to the official website of the classes, the program’s main focus is to help the students have good results in the NEET, JEE exams scheduled for 2021. Additionally, the fee structure is also changed. Due to the coronavirus situation students with difficult conditions will receive a flat 50% off on their admissions.

The programme has been made more flexible for students who are facing uncertainty due to the COVID-19 situation. One can leave the course midway if they prefer to give the September 2020 exams instead of the 2021 edition. The refund of balance fees will be given to such students.

VMC also mentioned on the official website that course will be nine-month-long, which will help students to gain higher scores in a short period of time. During the course, there will be over 20 hours of delivery from teachers which includes explanation and result oriented guide.

The special program will be helpful for students who are at the moment knee-deep in uncertainties with the upcoming JEE and NEET exams. However, if things do go their way and they are selected, then the students can opt-out mid-way or if they don’t get selected they can continue to prepare for the 2021 dates. Either way, students are at benefit from the course, says the founder of VMC, Brij Mohan Gupta.

Students willing to take admissions in the Rapid Success Rate can do so by enrolling themselves for the September batch. They are urged to contact the nearby centre for the inquiry. Students must also ask at the time of admissions for the special discounts and fee structure to avail the offers.