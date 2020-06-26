Rajasthan PTET 2020 Exam Postponed, To Be Held On August 16, 2020

The date of Rajasthan PTET 2020 exam has been announced recently on the official portal of Rajasthan PTET 2020. According to the information on the official website, the Rajasthan PTET 2020 exam will be conducted on August 16, 2020. The Rajasthan PTET 2020 exam will be held from 9.000 AM to 12.00 PM on August 16, 2020.

Also Read | UP Board Result: UP Board 10th & 12th Result Likely To Be Declared Tomorrow On June 27

PTET Exam postponed

The Rajasthan Pre Teacher Eligibility Test was previously expected to be held on May 10, 2020, but it was further postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown imposed in India. The PTET exam is conducted for those applicants who hold a graduation degree and are interested in making a career in teaching. It was later speculated that the Rajasthan PTET 2020 exam will be held in the first week of July. However, according to the latest official notice regarding the exam, the Rajasthan PTET 2020 will now be held on August 16, 2020.

See the information on the official website of ptet.in HERE

Also Read | Goa Board Result: Goa Board HSSC Result To Be Announced At 5 PM Today

Important dates of Rajasthan PTET 2020

Admit Card upload - August 1, 2020

PTET exam date 2020 Rajasthan – August 16, 2020

Rajasthan PTET 2020 result – August 29, 2020 (3 PM)

Counselling registration start date – September 1, 2020.

Also Read | CTET 2020: HRD Minister Tweets CTET July 2020 Exam Is Postponed

The Rajasthan PTET admit card will also be made available on PTET website on August 1, 2020. The website also announced the Rajasthan PTET 2020 result date. The result for the exam will be declared on August 29, 2020, at 3 PM. In an earlier notice, PTET form’s last date was also extended. Those candidates who were unable to apply were given an extended window to apply until June 20, 2020.

According to a news report, over four lakh candidates have registered for this year’s Rajasthan PTET 2020 exam. 3,27,720 applicants have registered for two years B.Ed. Exam while 1,53,696 have submitted their applications for four-year BA B.Ed/B.Sc. B.Ed. Dungar College, Bikaner is conducting the admissions through Rajasthan PTET 2020 exam. The courses offered are two-year B.Ed course and four-year BA B.Ed/B.Sc B.Ed.

Also Read | Rajasthan PTET 2020 To Be Conducted In The First Week Of July

The course will be offered at various colleges across the state. The Rajasthan Pre Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted by Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University in 2018 and in 2017 whereas Kota University had conducted the exam in 2016. This year marks the second year when the exam is being conducted by Dungar College, Bikaner.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of PTET to know about free job alert or news related to the PTET exam 2020.