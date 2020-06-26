UP Board Result: UP Board 10th & 12th Result Likely To Be Declared Tomorrow On June 27

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is expected to announce the UP board result tomorrow on June 27, 2020. The UP board result will be declared online on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as UP board. According to various news reports, the UP board 10th result and UP board 12th result will be announced on June 27, 2020, at around 12.30 PM. The reports added that Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma who also holds the secondary education portfolio announced this decision to declare the results.

UP Board 2020

Once the UP board 10th result and UP board 12th result is declared, the students can check their result online at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. According to reports, the UP board class 10th exam was conducted from February 18, 2020, to March 3, 2020. The UP board class 10 exam was started on February 18 and concluded on March 6, 2020. The reports further mentioned that as per the rules of UP board, students will have to score minimum marks of 35 per cent in each subject for passing. If a student scores below the minimum requirement, he/she will have to give a supplementary test for the particular subject. The dates of these supplementary exams will be announced after the UP board result is declared.

This year the UP board result is delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown imposed in India to stop the spread of the virus. The reports added that more than 59.6 lakh students have appeared for the UP board’s intermediate and matric exam. This news of results being announced tomorrow proves as a relief to the students who are waiting for UP board 10th result and UP board 12th result.

How to check UP board 2020’s UP board 10th result and UP board 12th result

Go to the official websites of UP board result, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

Click on the link which reads as UP board 10th result or UP board 12th result.

Fill in the required details like roll number and other login credentials.

Click on submit and the UP result 2020 will appear on the screen.

Save the UP board result and take a printout for future use.

Students are advised to keep checking the official websites for any news and updates related to the UP board result.