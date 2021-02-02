KFSES Admit Card 2021: Fireman Post's PST & ET Exam Scheduled From February 15

Karnataka State Fire & Emergency Services (KSFES) has recently announced the exam date for the Fireman post. With only 13 days left for the Physical standard test (PST) and the Endurance Test (ET), the candidates are curious to know whether any information has been released about the admit card for the post of Fireman, Firemen Driver/ Driver Mechanic and Fire Station Officer. Candidates are requested to keep themselves updated with the official website at fm.ksfesonline.in. Read on to know about KFSES admit card 2021 updates.

ALSO READ| GATE 2021 Exam To Commence From February 6; Check The Exam Guidelines

KFSES admit card 2021

The KFSES Fireman admit card 2021 has currently not been released. There is no official information about the admit card as of yet. The official website of KFSES currently states that "The Firemen Post Physical Standard Test & Endurance Test will Be Commence From 15th February 2021." The KSP KSFES Fireman PET Admit Card 2021 can be expected in a few days on the official website. Candidates are requested to check the official website at regular intervals so as to be updated about the steps of the KFSES exam 2021.

Candidates who then qualify in the KSP Fireman Physical Test would be called for the Technical Skills Test. After that candidates would be called for a written test and interview. The KFSES is conducting the recruitment for filling 1567 posts. The vacancies are to be filled for various posts like Fireman, Fireman Driver/Driver Mechanic and Fire Station Officer. KFSES recruitment commenced on June 22, 2020, and ended on July 27, 2020. The last date for the payment of fees was capped on July 29, 2020. However, the PST and ET tests have been announced to be conducted now from February 15, 2021.

ALSO READ| CBSE Datesheet 2021 For Class 10th, 12th Board Exams To Be Released Today

Karnataka state PUC 2021 exam updates

Karnataka state minister, S Suresh Kumar announced the dates for Karnataka 2nd PUC exam (pre-university course) from May 24 to June 10. ANI shared the tweet on January 29, 2021, regarding the state education minister's announcement about tentative 2nd PUC exam. On the other hand, Karnataka state is all set to start the schools after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The school session of Class 9 to 12 have begun from February 1, 2021. The class 10 exams of the Karnataka Board are scheduled to be conducted offline at various centres. The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 that is the Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam is also slated to be conducted from June 14 to June 25, 2021.

ALSO READ| Bihar Board Exams 2021: 163 Students Expelled On Day 1 Of Intermediate Exams

ALSO READ| UGC-NET December 2020 Cycle Exam To Be Held In May 2021, Check Schedule Here