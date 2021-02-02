JEE Main 2021 Admit Card For Feb Cycle Of Exam To Be Released Soon, Here's When To Expect

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for Joint Entrance (Main) Examination for February cycle next week. According to the information bulletin, JEE Main 2021 admit card will be released in the second week of February. However, the exact date of its release is not known.

JEE Main 2021 February cycle of exam will be held on February 23, 24, 25 and 26, 2021. The online application process for the exam was done from December 16 to January 23.

Once the admit card is released, candidates will be able to download it from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How to download JEE Main 2021 admit card :

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage click on the JEE Main admit card link

Key in your login credentials as required

Your JEE Mains admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

JEE Main 2021 Exam Pattern:

Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) will be held in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.

Paper 2A (B. Architecture)-- Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) will be held in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen & paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.

Paper 2B (B. Planning)-- Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II) and Planning Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

Four cycles of JEE Main 2021:

NTA will conduct JEE Main 2021 in four cycles this year. The first cycle of exam will be held in February and second, third and fourth cycle of exams will be held in March, April and May, respectively.

(Session 1): 23, 24, 25 & 26 February 2021

(Session 2): 15, 16, 17 & 18 March 2021

(Session 3): 27, 28, 29 & 30 April 2021

(Session 4): 24, 25, 26, 27 & 28 May 2021

The exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift of exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift of exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

"A candidate has option to apply for one Session or more than one Session (February/March /April /May 2021) together and pay exam fee accordingly. In other words, if a candidate wishes to apply only for one Session, he / she has to pay Examination Fee only for that Session during the current application period and will have opportunity to apply again for the remaining March/ April / May Sessions. The application window will be re-opened briefly immediately after the declaration of the result of February / March/April Session," the official notification reads.

