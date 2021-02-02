AP intermediate Exam 2021 Time Table Is Out! Know More About IPE March Exams

The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh i.e. BIEAP, Vijaywada has released a circular stating that the Board would be conducting the 1st year and 2nd year intermediate exam from May 5, 2021. The theory exams are slated to be held in one shift only. Read on to know more about the AP intermediate exam 2021 timetable.

AP intermediate exam 2021

AP intermediate exam time table has been released on February 1. AP intermediate 2021 exam date is scheduled from May 5 to May 23. The theory exams would be conducted in a single session from 9 am to 12 pm from May 5 to May 23. Candidates can visit bie.ap.gov.in for any further updates.

The practical exams are slated to be conducted from March 31, 2021, to April 24, 2021. The practical sessions will be conducted in a jumbling system in 2 sessions from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. The Ethics and Human Values Exam is slated to be conducted on March 24, 2021. While the Environmental Education exam will be conducted on March 27, 2021. Both exams will be conducted between 10 am to 1 pm.

The dates mentioned here are for intermediate general courses as well as intermediate vocational courses too, however, a separate time table will be released separately in a few days. Here is the theory exam time table. All the latest circulars will be uploaded on the "What's New" section of the homepage. Candidates are requested to keep themselves updated from the official BIE AP website for any new updates regarding the IPE March 2021 exam.

As per the BIEAP notice, AP intermediate board exams that were conducted last year in 2020 didn't have supplementary exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. However, the exams that are now slated from March 5, 2021, to March 23, 2021, will allow the first and 2nd-year intermediate class students to appear on the exams and improve their performance in subjects where they were awarded passing marks. Last year, the AP intermediate state board exams of 2020 were conducted in March 2020. Reportedly, over 3,37,054 students across the Andra Pradesh state had appeared to give their AP state board inter 1st and 2nd-year exams.

