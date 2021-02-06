BHEL Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 300 Apprentice Vacancies, Full Details Here

BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Bharat Heavy Electronics Limited (BHEL) has invited online applications for engagement of 300 apprentices in BHEL, Bhopal. The online application process has begun. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before February 22, 2021. Only the natives of Madhya Pradesh state are eligible for the BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021.

BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancies

Electrician ---80

Fitter ---80

Machinist Composite ---30

Welder (Gas & Electric) --- 20

Turner --- 20

Computer (COPA/ PASAA) -30

Draughtsman (Mechanic) -- 05

Electrical Mechanic -- 05

Mechanic Motor Vehicle -- 05

Machinist (Grinder) --- 05

Mason -- 05

Painter (General) --- 05

Carpenter --- 05

Plumber -- 05

BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Applicants who have passed class10th/High School exam from a recognized Board and have ITI certificate in the concerned subject from a recognsed University can apply for BHEL apprenticeship recruitment. Students who have passed ITI course as a private candidate are not eligible for the apprenticeship engagement. Candidates belonging to EWS and OBC categories must have passed ITI with at least 60% marks. SC and ST category candidates should have passed ITI with a minimum of 55% marks. The lower and upper age limit for the unreserved category is 14 and 27 years, respectively. Relaxation of age limit for reserved category candidates will also be provided.

Also Read| UPSC CDS Result 2020 Declared At Upsc.gov.in, Check Final Merit List Here

Also Read| SSC Constable GD Final Answer Key 2018 Released At Ssc.nic.in; Here's How To Check

How to apply for BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021

Visit the official website - bhelbpl.co.in

Go to 'Recruitment' Section

Click on 'Current Openings' tab

A new page will open

Click on ITI/ Trade Apprentice Recruitment tab

Click on 'Advertisement' to read the official notification

After you have read the notification, register yourself and login to apply

Fill in the required details/information and submit

Direct link to apply online for BHEL Recruitment 2021

Also Read| Central Railways Recruitment 2021: RRC To Engage 2532 Apprentices, Application Begins

Also Read| UPSC CAPF 2019 Final Result Declared At Upsc.gov.in, Check Merit List Here

(Image credits: BHEL)