SSC Constable GD Final Answer Key 2018 Released At Ssc.nic.in; Here's How To Check

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the final answer key of Constable (GD) in CAPFs , NIA & SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 on its official website. Candidates can access the answer key from the website- ssc.nic.in. The final results of SSC GD Constable recruitment examination on January 21 and 28, 2021.

To ensure transparency, SSC has released the answer key. The final merit list has been prepared on this answer key. Candidates who have been shortlisted will have to appear for a detailed medical examination (DME)/ review medical examination (RME).

How to check SSC Constable (GD) Answer Key

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Answer key' tab

Click on the link for Constable (GD) 2018 final answer key

A PDF file will open

Check the answer keys

Candidates can also check their individual marks at ssc.nic.in. They will have to log in using their registration number and password. Follow the steps to check your individual marks:

Visit the official website

Click on the 'Result' tab given on the homepage

Key in your registration number and password

Click on the link given for Constable (GD) results

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment 2018

SSC had conducted the examination from February 11, 2019, to March 11, 2019, in the Computer Based Mode. A total of 30,41,284 candidates had appeared in the said examination. On the basis of the result of the Computer Based Examination, a total of 5,54,903 candidates (female-77,369 and male-4,77,534) were shortlisted for appearing in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). The result of PET/ PST was declared on December 17, 2019, and March 4, 2020, in which a total of 1,52,226 candidates (female-20750 and male-1,31,476) were qualified for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Moreover, a total of 54411 candidates ( Male- 46308, Female- 8103) for the post of Constable(GD) and Rifleman(GD) had cleared the written exam in Kerala region.

