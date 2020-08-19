BHU Admit Card 2020 Declared: Download UET & PET 2020 Admit Cards For BHU Entrance Test

Banaras Hindu University, also known as BHU has declared the admit cards for its first phase university entrance exams. These exams are known as BHU UET and BHU PET exams. Candidates who have applied for the BHU entrance test for 2020 can check the official website at bhuonline.in. The Banaras Hindu University is slated to conduct the first phase of Undergraduate entrance test i.e. UET and postgraduate entrance test i.e. PET 2020 from August 24th to August 31st. The first phase of entrance exams would be conducted for admission into the LLB course, B.Ed/B.Ed Special Ed, B.P.Ed, BFA and BPA courses.

BHU has released the time table for the second phase of UET entrance tests that will be conducted in September 9 to September 18 as well. The second phase exams are slated for admission into courses like BA Hons Arts, BA Hons Social Sc, BCom Hons and FMM, BSc Hons Agriculture, BA-LLB, BSc Hons Maths, BSc Hos Biology, and B. Voc as well.

ALSO READ| IDO Admit Card 2019 Download: How To Check Roll Numbers For WBPSC IDO Written Exam Result?

How to download the BHU UET 2020, BHU PET 2020 Admit card

Visit the official site of BHU: bhuonline.in

Then the candidates must click on a link that says BHU UET 2020, BHU PET 2020 Admit Card.

After this step, a tab will appear where the candidate must enter his or her credentials, which include his/ her name and the registration number received during the initial stages of application.

Then one must click on the ‘Search’ or 'Submit' button.

UET, PET Admit Card for August 2020 BHU entrance exams will be displayed on the computer screen.

Click on the options tab that says "download admit card".

Take a print out of the BHU UET or PET admit card 2020 for future purposes.

BHU timetable for revised UET exams 2020

Check the link for revised timetable here.

Image courtesy: BHU official website

ALSO READ| NIOS Exam Date Sheet 2020: New Timetable Released For 10th, 12th Standard Students

Banaras Hindu University conducts Undergraduate and Postgraduate Entrance Test each year for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses that are provided in the university itself, as well as in the colleges affiliated with BHU. BHU PET is for students who are looking for admission in postgraduate programs in several fields that includes arts, commerce, social sciences, environment, and agriculture etc. While BHU UET is for students taking admissions in various undergraduate courses like LLB course, B.Ed/B.Ed Special Ed, B.P.Ed, BFA, BPA, BA Hons Arts, BA Hons Social Sc, BCom Hons and FMM, BSc Hons Agriculture, BA-LLB, BSc Hons Maths, BSc Hos Biology etc.

ALSO READ| NCHM JEE 2020 Admit Card Released Today, Here's How To Download From Official Website

ALSO READ| JEE Main 2020: JEE Main Admit Card Released At 'jeemain.nta.nic.in'

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock