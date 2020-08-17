JEE Main 2020: JEE Main Admit Card Released At 'jeemain.nta.nic.in'

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main 2020 admit card on August 17 on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students who had registered for the JEE Main 2020 examination can now go to the official website of JEE Main 2020 at jeemain.nta.nic.in to access their JEE Main 2020 admit card. JEE Main admit card download can now be done on the mentioned website.

JEE Main admit card date

JEE Main admit card date was announced by the board in its earlier notice. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had mentioned that the JEE Main 2020 admit card date will be 15 days prior to the JEE Main 2020 examination. The JEE Main 2020 is scheduled to take place from September 1 to September 6. Therefore the JEE Main 2020 admit card was made available to students today on August 15, 2020, on the official website of JEE Main 2020, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main admit card download can be done on the websites, nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2020 admit card

Candidates are required to carry a printout of their JEE Main 2020 admit card with them on the date of JEE Main 2020 examination. A valid ID proof like Aadhaar card, Pan Card, driving license, Voter ID should also be carried with the JEE Main 2020 admit card and recent passport size photograph. The candidates should take note that without the JEE Main 2020 admit card and a valid ID proof, the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the JEE Main 2020.

How to do JEE Main admit card download?

Go to the official websites to do JEE Main admit card download at, nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, search for a link of JEE Main admit card download and click on it. You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter the required credentials like application number and password or date of birth.

Cross-check the details entered and click on submit.

Your JEE Main 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check all the details and download the JEE Main 2020 admit card.

Take a printout of it for future use.

JEE Main News

JEE Main 2020 was previously scheduled to be held in July but was later postponed because of the pandemic situation in the country. The JEE Main 2020 will now be held from September 1 to September 6, 2020. A lot of students are still demanding that the exam should be further postponed. However, there has been no such announcement regarding the postponement of JEE Main 2020. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of JEE Main 2020 and NTA to know about all the latest updates and JEE Main news.