NIOS Exam Date Sheet 2020: New Timetable Released For 10th, 12th Standard Students

The National Institute of Open Schooling of India i.e. NIOS has now released the new time table for Class 10 and 12 exams. The Union Cabinet Minister for Human Resource Development, GOI also tweeted about the release of the revised date sheet. According to the new date sheet, the NIOS 10th and 12th standard exams would be conducted from July 17 till August 13, 2020. Read on for more details on the new date sheet released by the National Institute of Open Schooling.
NIOS is an Open School which caters to the learners of pre-degree level who wants to learn about different courses and programmes. The education is provided via open distance learning mode. Students who belong to the 14+ age group, adolescents, and adults can enrol into the open basic education programme. NIOS is currently the largest open schooling system in the world which has a cumulative enrolment of around 4.13 million. It provides access to courses like Secondary Education Course, Senior Secondary Education Course, Vocational Education Courses/Programmes and Life Enrichment Programmes.
