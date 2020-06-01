NIOS Exam Date Sheet 2020: New Timetable Released For 10th, 12th Standard Students

The National Institute of Open Schooling of India i.e. NIOS has now released the new time table for Class 10 and 12 exams. The Union Cabinet Minister for Human Resource Development, GOI also tweeted about the release of the revised date sheet. According to the new date sheet, the NIOS 10th and 12th standard exams would be conducted from July 17 till August 13, 2020. Read on for more details on the new date sheet released by the National Institute of Open Schooling.

NIOS exam date sheet 2020 released

The NIOS exam 2020 date sheet can be checked from the official website at nios.ac.in. Check out the official revised time table below.

The NIOS had earlier scheduled the 10th and 12th board examination during March, but it was postponed due to the lockdown.

On July 17th, the first exams for the 12th standard students will be subjects including physics, history, library and info science and Sanskrit Vyakaran. While the first paper for 10th standard students will be Hindustani music.

The exams will be conducted from 2:30 to 5:30 pm daily except on Sundays.

On August 13th, the 12th standard students would have there the last exam conducted by NIOS. The last exam would be for a subject called Tourism while the 10th standard students would have their last exam on August 11 with subjects like Employment skills and Carnatic sangeet.

NIOS 12th exam date sheet 2020 and 10th exam date sheet:

Image courtesy: NIOS twitter

NIOS exam 2020: NIOS hall ticket

The admit cards will be available for download on the NIOS official website, https://www.nios.ac.in/.

Even though some practical exams were successfully conducted back in March, most of the theory NIOS exams are still pending. If you gave a NIOS practical exam in March, then you can go to the official website and check for your results. The theory exams that were supposed to take place in March have been scheduled for July now.

Students can access online study material on the NIOS website.

What is NIOS?

NIOS is an Open School which caters to the learners of pre-degree level who wants to learn about different courses and programmes. The education is provided via open distance learning mode. Students who belong to the 14+ age group, adolescents, and adults can enrol into the open basic education programme. NIOS is currently the largest open schooling system in the world which has a cumulative enrolment of around 4.13 million. It provides access to courses like Secondary Education Course, Senior Secondary Education Course, Vocational Education Courses/Programmes and Life Enrichment Programmes.

Promo Image courtesy: F1 Digitals from Pixabay