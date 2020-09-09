BHU Releases UET, PET 2020 Answer Key; See Steps To Check Answers, Raise Objections

Banaras Hindu University conducted the first phase of Undergraduate entrance test i.e. UET and postgraduate entrance test i.e. PET 2020 from August 24th to August 31st. The first phase of entrance exams was for admission of students into the LLB course, B.Ed/B.Ed Special Ed, B.P.Ed, BFA and BPA courses.

Currently, BHU has released the provisional answer key for the UET, and PET exams conducted on 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th, 28th, 30th and 31st August. Candidates are allowed to check the answers before 11th September. If a candidate needs to challenge a specific answer, then the student needs to follow a certain procedure and challenge their request before 11 pm on September 11th.

Read on to see the direct links for raising objections for the answers. The answer key is, however, available from 10.30 pm from September 8th to September 11th till 11 pm IST. Meanwhile, admit cards for the exams conducted from Sept. 9th to 14th have also been released on BHU website.

How to check BHU UET, PET provisional answer key 2020?

Visit BHU official website - bhuonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the link reading "BHU UET/ PET 2020 answer key".

Enter your required credentials.

Download the PDF and check the answers.

Direct link to challenge for the question and raise objections for their answers - Click here

For raising queries for answers from UET exam click here

For raising queries for answers from PET exam click here

BHU exam 2020 news

BHU PET is for students who are looking for admission in postgraduate programs in several fields that includes arts, commerce, social sciences, environment, and agriculture etc. While BHU UET is for students taking admissions in various undergraduate courses like LLB course, B.Ed/B.Ed Special Ed, B.P.Ed, BFA, BPA, BA Hons Arts, BA Hons Social Sc, BCom Hons and FMM, BSc Hons Agriculture, BA-LLB, BSc Hons Maths, BSc Hos Biology etc.

The first phase of BHU UET and PET were held between 24 and 31 August. while the next phase of the BHU entrance exams is scheduled starting from 9th, 10th, 11th and 14th September 2020. Banaras Hindu University conducts Undergraduate and Postgraduate Entrance Tests each year for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses that are provided in the university itself, as well as in the colleges affiliated with BHU.

