COMEDK UGET Answer Key 2020 Out Now On Official Website ‘comedk.org’

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka that is the COMEDK had recently conducted the undergraduate selection entrance examinations. The authorities have now released the COMEDK UGET answer key 2020 on the official website for student’s reference. The COMEDK UGET 2020 or the Undergraduate Entrance Test examinations are to shortlist UG students for the medical, engineering as well as dental streams.

COMEDK UGET answer key 2020 out now

The students who have appeared for the exams on August 19, 2020, can check how they have performed in the state-level examinations. The COMEDK UGET answer key 2020 is out on the official website, the link for the same is comedk.org. On August 19, the exams were conducted in two shifts that are 9 am to 12 noon and followed by a second shift that is 02.30 pm to 05.30 pm. This was followed as a precautionary measure to keep students from minimum to no risk in the ongoing situation. Candidates can also re-check and challenge the answer sheet on or before August 26, 2020, as per the official website. The authorities also mentioned on the website that, “In view of the health concerns due to Coronavirus, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org.”

Here are the steps to check the COMEDK answer key 2020

Copy the link comedk.org and paste on the search bar for COMEDK UGET answer key 2020 Click enter, you will be redirected to the COMEDK UGET 2020 homepage. You will see ‘COMEDK UGET answer key 2020’ click on it. There will be space to type your credentials for COMEDK UGET answer key 2020. Enter the application SEQ number and password and click enter for COMEDK UGET 2020. Click enter and it will lead to the COMEDK UGET answer key 2020. Cross-check the answers for reference or to challenge the answers. Print the COMEDK answer key 2020 or keep an e-copy for future use. Students can contact the authorities with their answer if there is any challenge found by the student.

