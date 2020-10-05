BHU UET Result 2020 For Remaining Courses Announced, Here Is How To Download

The Banaras Hindu University declared the BHU UET result 2020 today on October 5, 2020, for the remaining courses. The BHU UET entrance result has been declared online on the official website, bhuonline.in. The BHU UET result 2020 download has been made available for various undergraduate courses including the BHU BSC result 2020. Candidates who had appeared for the Undergraduate Entrance Test can go to the official website at bhuonline.in now and check their BHU UET result 2020. For all the people who are curious about the BHU UET result 2020 download, here is everything you need to know about it.

BHU UET result 2020 download

The BHU UET examination is conducted by the Banaras Hindu University for admissions in various undergraduate courses of the university. The first phase of the BHU UET result 2020 was declared on September 30, 2020. The website in its notice mentioned the remaining courses of BHU UET result 2020. The notice read as, “Results of B.Com. (Hons.)/B.Com. (Hons.) Financial Market Management(133), B. Sc. (Hons.) Maths Group (181), B. Sc. (Hons.) Bio. Group(182), B.A. LL.B. (Hons)(137), B. A. (Hons.) Arts/ Social Sciences (101), B Sc. Ag. (Hons.) (135) will be declared on 5th October 2020 after 8 P.M.”

The BHU UET examination was held in two phases this year. The first phase of the examination took place in the last week of August and the second phase of the examination was conducted in September 2020. Those candidates who qualify in the entrance examination are eligible to appear in the counselling round of the admission process. The counselling round after the BHU UET result 2020 is likely to start from October 10, 2020, as mentioned on the website. The call letters of this round will be issued electronically. Here is a look at how to do BHU UET result 2020 download from the official website.

Also Read | CLAT 2020 Result To Be Declared Today On Consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Also Read | OJEE 2020: OJEE Exam Schedule Released, Admit Card To Be Available From October 5

How to do BHU UET result 2020 download?

Go to the official website of the Banaras Hindu University at bhuonline.in.

Look for the link of BHU UET result 2020 and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your correct credentials and login after cross-checking.

Your BHU UET result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out of BHU UET result 2020 for future reference.

Also Read | RBSE Result 2020: RBSE 12th Supplementary Result Announced, Direct Link Here

Also Read | BITSAT Result 2020 Declared On Bitsadmission.com, Here Is How To Download

BHU UET entrance result

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Banaras Hindu University at bhuonline.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the BHU UET result 2020. The counselling schedule, cut-off marks, the offer of admission, fee payment deadline, hostel allotment, etc. will also be declared on the official website. The university has mentioned that it will not be responsible for a candidate failing to notice such time-bound activities of the admission.

Image Credits: Shutterstock