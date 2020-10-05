CLAT 2020 Result To Be Declared Today On Consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Consortium of National Law Universities is all set to announce the CLAT 2020 result today on October 5, 2020. The result of the Common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2020 will be released on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT 2020 result will be declared for both the undergraduate and postgraduate law entrance exams. The candidates who had appeared in the CLAT 2020 can go to the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in to check the CLAT 2020 result. For all the students who are curious about the CLAT result 2020, here is everything you need to know.

CLAT 2020 result

The CLAT exam was held on September 28, 2020. A total of 75,183 students had applied for the CLAT exam. Out of these students, 68,833 students had downloaded their CLAT 2020 admit cards. From the students who had downloaded the CLAT 2020 admit cards, 86.20% of students appeared in the examination. The consortium had mentioned that the CLAT 2020 was held at as many as 300 centres. It is also claimed that this was the highest number of centres in the history of the CLAT exam. The Consortium of National Law Universities had announced in a press release that the CLAT result 2020 will be declared on October 5, 2020. The Consortium had mentioned that “The final result will be published on October 5, 2020, and the admission process from Consortium shall be completed on October 14, 2020.” Here is a look at how to check the CLAT 2020 result once declared on the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities.

Also Read | CLAT 2020: Common Law Admission Test Postponed Again, To Be Held On September 28

Also Read | CLAT 2020: CLAT Admit Card To Release Soon At 'consortiumfnlus.ac.in'

How to check the CLAT result 2020 once declared

Go to the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Look for the link of CLAT 2020 result and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your correct credentials and log in after cross-checking it.

Your CLAT 2020 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the CLAT result 2020 and take a printout of it for future use.

Also Read | CLAT 2020: CLAT Answer Key Out At Official Website ‘consortiumofnlus.ac.in’

Also Read | CLAT 2020: Check Steps To Download CLAT Admit Card 2020 From 'consortiumofnlus.in'

CLAT exam

CLAT 2020 was originally scheduled to take place in May 2020. However, due to the pandemic situation in India, it had to be postponed several times. Because of the pandemic, the pen and paper mode exam was held in online mode. CLAT 2020 is held for admission to 22 National Law Universities. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the CLAT cut off and CLAT result 2020.

Promo Image Credits: Shutterstock