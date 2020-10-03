OJEE 2020: OJEE Exam Schedule Released, Admit Card To Be Available From October 5

The Odisha Joint Entrance Exam, OJEE 2020 has released the OJEE exam schedule for the students. The OJEE exam schedule was released by The Odisha Joint Entrance Exam on the official website of the OJEE 2020 at ojee.nic.in. The candidates can go to the official website of the examination to see their OJEE exam schedule. The OJEE exam schedule was released on October 1, 2020. OJEE 2020 will be held from October 12, 2020, to October 19, 2020. For all the people who are curious to know about the OJEE 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

OJEE 2020

The OJEE 2020 will be held in three shifts from 9 AM to 6 PM. The three shifts are morning, afternoon and evening. The morning shift is from 9 AM to 11 AM and the afternoon shift starts at 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM. The evening shift is from 4 PM to 6 PM. OJEE 2020 is conducted as a Common Entrance Examinations for admission to the Undergraduate/Postgraduate Level Professional Courses in the State of Odisha. The professional courses include Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, Postgraduate course like MBA, MCA, (Lateral Entry) MCA, MTECH, MPLAN, MARCH, MPHARM and Int. MBA in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-financed Institutes in the State. Here is a look at the OJEE exam schedule that was released on OJEE 2020 website.

Also Read | OJEE 2020: Last Date To Submit Application Form Extended Till July 31, Check All Details

Also Read | RBSE Result 2020: RBSE 12th Supplementary Result Announced, Direct Link Here

OJEE exam schedule

October 12, 2020, and October 13, 2020

Shift1, 2 and 3 - LE Tech (Diploma)

October 14, 2020

Shift 1 and Shift 2 – MCA

Shift 3 - B. Pharm

October 15, 2020

Shift 1, Shift 2 and Shift 3 - B. Pharm

October 16, 2020

Shift 1 - M. Tech. (11 Specialisations)

Shift 2 - Integrated MBA

Shift 3 - M.Arch + M.Plan + M.Pharm + LE Pharm + LE Tech (B.Sc.)

October 17, 2020

Shift1, Shift 2 and Shift 3 – MBA

October 18, 2020

No exam

Also Read | BITSAT Result 2020 Declared On Bitsadmission.com, Here Is How To Download

OJEE BTech exam date 2020

October 19, 2020

Shift 1, Shift 2 and Shift 3

To see the official OJEE exam schedule, click HERE

Also Read | GATE 2021 Registration Last Date With Regular Fee Extended Till October 7

OJEE admit card download

The OJEE exam schedule also mentioned details about the OJEE admit card for candidates. The OJEE exam schedule mentioned that the link to download OJEE admit card will be made available on October 5, 2020. The link will be made available on the official website of the OJEE 2020 at www.ojee.nic.in. Candidates can do OJEE admit card download by using their ID and password. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the OJEE 2020 to know about the latest details and updates about the examination.

Image Credits: Shutterstock